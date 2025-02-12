Eric Chelle is preparing to manage his first games as the new Super Eagles head coach next month

Chelle has begun visiting top players in Europe ahead of announcing his first squad for the matches

A former Nigerian international goalkeeper has told him the most important thing to do to succeed

Eric Chelle has received advice from another ex-international ahead of managing his first matches as Super Eagles head coach during the March international break next month.

Chelle was announced and unveiled as the new Super Eagles head coach last month, the first permanent manager since Finidi George resigned from the position in June 2024.

Eric Chelle will take charge of his first game as Super Eagles head coach next month. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

The former Mali international is saddled with the responsibility of turning the country's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track after a poor start.

The NFF confirmed that the manager went on a tour of Europe last week and visited top Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon in England and France.

Etafia tells Chelle what to do

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Greg Etafia has applauded Chelle for visiting players and acclimatising ahead of the international matches next month, describing it as an important step.

“For the coach to go visiting the players, I think it's a good thing,” he said, as quoted by The Nation.

“I think trying to familiarise himself with the players, especially the established ones since he cannot reach out to everyone but the ones closer to each other in terms of location is a good thing.”

The former Moroka Swallows shot-stopper, despite acknowledging this move, believes there are other important things ahead which will translate to results.

“But he has to try as much as possible to stamp his authority on the team generally, in terms of style of play and winning games, which is the most important thing,” he said.

“The first thing is for him to bring out the desire of the players to play for the national team, which is very important.”

The manager has received multiple pieces of advice from ex-internationals who want him to get the Super Eagles back on track despite the initial antagonism from Nigerians.

The Eagles face an uphill task to reach the 2026 World Cup after picking up three points in the opening four games and sitting fifth out of six teams in Group C.

Jose Peseiro guided the team to draws against minions Zimbabwe and Lesotho, while Finidi George earned a draw against South Africa and lost to West African neighbours Benin Republic.

The next games against Rwanda, which beat Nigeria in the final game of AFCON 2025 qualifier and Zimbabwe, are must-win, otherwise, the chances of qualifying fade away.

Chelle speaks on World Cup chances

Legit.ng reported that Chelle rates Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after the NFF reiterated that the qualification is his primary responsibility as the new head coach.

The former Mali national team coach immediately understood the huge task and admitted it is a huge responsibility, but he truly believes it is achievable.

