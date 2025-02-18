An NFF official stated that discussions are currently ongoing to finalise the fixtures of the proposed friendly

Russia are currently banned from participating in FIFA and UEFA competitions due to geopolitical sanctions

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation are yet to make an official statement about the proposed match

Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe has provided further insight into the proposed friendly match involving Nigeria and Russia.

There are mixed reactions from fans over the purported encounter, with many wondering if the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will accept the match.

Despite Russia's ongoing FIFA ban, the plans for this encounter are still uncertain.

The match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Russia is currently uncertain. Photo by: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO.

Source: Getty Images

Discussions ongoing at administrative level

They are currently banned from participating in FIFA and UEFA competitions due to geopolitical sanctions per at the administrative stage.

According to Soccernet, the fixture discussions are not yet finalised, and more concrete details will emerge closer to the international window next month. Efoghe said:

This is still at the administrative level, and the best person to comment would be the Nigeria Football Federation communications director. But details about this event are still sketchy. There will be more information during the international window next month.”

The Russian Football Union claimed to have secured agreements with the football federations of Zambia, Nigeria, and Belarus to play friendly matches during the upcoming FIFA windows per Rfs.

Russia suspended by FIFA

While Russia has announced plans to face Nigeria in an international friendly, the situation is far from simple.

The country's national football team has been banned from participating in FIFA and UEFA competitions due to geopolitical sanctions per Aljazeera.

The sanctions were imposed in 2022 in response to its military actions in Ukraine per BBC.

This suspension prevents the nation from participating in any official international football competitions.

According to Reuters, FIFA lifted Russia's ban on international football, allowing under-17 girls' and boys' teams from the country to participate in tournaments.

Nigeria focus on World Cup qualifiers

Meanwhile, Nigeria is concentrating on its important 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The Super Eagles are gearing up for these crucial matches, and a friendly against Russia could serve as a valuable warm-up opportunity.

However, the uncertainty surrounding the fixture has left fans and analysts wondering whether the match will go ahead or if the NFF will opt to focus on other preparations per Blueprint.

NFF remains silent

The Nigeria Football Federation has yet to release an official statement regarding the proposed friendly match.

This silence has sparked speculation within the Nigerian football community, with fans eager to learn if the match will be confirmed.

Many are uncertain whether the encounter will take place or be cancelled due to Russia's ongoing FIFA ban.

Until more details are released, Nigerian football supporters will have to wait and see if the Super Eagles will face Russia in the proposed international friendly.

Nigeria versus Rwanda

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria are expected to have the upper hand, as the Rwandan Football Federation has yet to appoint a permanent coach.

The Amavubi currently sit at the top of the table with 7 points, thanks to goal difference, while Nigeria remains in fifth place with 3 points from four matches.

