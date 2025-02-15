Former Super Eagles defender Godwin Okpara believes Nigeria has the quality to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria currently sits fifth in Group C with three points after the first four matches in the qualifiers

The NFF appointed Malian coach Eric Chelle to help improve Nigeria’s World Cup qualification chances

Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup may seem bleak, but former Super Eagles defender Godwin Okpara remains optimistic about the team’s chances.

Despite a slow start to the qualifiers, Okpara believes the quality within the squad gives Nigeria a strong fighting chance.

The Super Eagles have had an underwhelming campaign, securing only three points from a possible 12 after four rounds of matches in the qualifiers.

With three draws and a surprising loss to Benin Republic, Nigeria finds itself in fifth place in Group C, trailing behind leaders Rwanda by four points, FIFA.com reports.

However, all hope is not lost as Nigeria’s upcoming match against Rwanda in March presents an opportunity to turn things around.

A victory in that fixture could significantly boost the Super Eagles’ chances of closing the gap on the group leaders.

Okpara’s confidence in the Super Eagles

Former Super Eagles defender Okpara, who earned 29 caps for Nigeria, has expressed confidence in the team’s ability to qualify.

He highlighted the superior individual quality of the Super Eagles players compared to their group rivals as a key reason why the team can still make it to the 2026 World Cup.

“1v1, Nigeria has better players than the teams in our World Cup group, and I’m confident we will qualify for the tournament next year,” Okpara told Brila.

To strengthen Nigeria’s qualification hopes, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) recently appointed Malian coach Eric Chelle to lead the team.

Aware of the challenge ahead, Chelle has assured fans that he is determined to guide the Super Eagles back on track.

What Chelle must do to make Nigeria qualify

Nigerian journalist Toritseju Williams has outlined key steps Eric Chelle must take to secure Nigeria’s World Cup qualification.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Williams noted that tactical discipline and squad cohesion are crucial factors.

“Chelle must establish a clear tactical identity for the team. Nigeria has the raw talent, but without a structured game plan, they will continue to struggle. He needs to instil discipline, ensure defensive stability, and create a system that allows our attacking players to thrive,” Williams stated.

Players fighting for Super Eagles shirt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as the Super Eagles continue their search for top talents across the world, several Nigeria-eligible players have hinted at representing the country under coach Eric Chelle.

These stars, playing in top European leagues, could provide a major boost to Nigeria’s squad if they commit to the national team.

Ahead of Nigeria’s next fixtures in March, Chelle is looking to strengthen the Super Eagles squad with more talented players and he has a pool to pick from.

