"Mumsi's Egusi": Alex Iwobi enjoys 'swallow' after Fulham's win over Nottingham

Alex Iwobi has shared his joy with fans on Snapchat with his mother Egusi following Fulham’s thrilling 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The match, which has since been dubbed the "Snapchat Derby," saw Iwobi face off against his close friend Ola Aina, now representing Forest, with the stakes being high for both sides.

For the Super Eagles duo Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina, the encounter was not a regular premier league clash.

Egusi and fufu as post-match celebration

As the final whistle blew, sealing Fulham’s hard-fought victory, Iwobi’s joy was unmistakable.

The Super Eagles player took to Snapchat to share the moment, posting a heartwarming video of himself enjoying a traditional Nigerian feast—fufu and egusi soup.

According to Pulse Sports, the emotional celebration was not just about the win but also a tribute to the roots that shaped him.

In the video, Iwobi sang a heartfelt tune for his mother, emphasising that the traditional delicacy has always been a source of strength for him, both on and off the pitch.

"Mommy, God bless you ooo," he sang, expressing his deep gratitude.

The video showed Iwobi surrounded by a vibrant and comforting meal that symbolises the culture and traditions of home, with his exuberance reflecting the immense pride he takes in his heritage.

Clash between friends and rivals

The encounter between Fulham and Nottingham Forest was not any regular Premier League clash.

The match had extra significance for Fulham, as they aimed to complete a league double over Nottingham Forest after narrowly winning the reverse fixture earlier in the season per SkySports.

The game began with both teams showcasing intense urgency to secure all three points, making it clear that the stakes were high.

Important win for Fulham

Adama Traore delivered a stunning cross that found Emile Smith Rowe, who confidently headed the ball past Nottingham Forest’s goalkeeper to give the hosts an early lead.

However, Nottingham Forest responded swiftly. A well-timed header from Chris Wood allowed Forest to draw level, showcasing his strength and sharpness in front of goal.

According to Fulham FC, the club showed resilience in the second half.

Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey, who had faced some criticism for an earlier mistake in the game, made amends by scoring a powerful header to put Fulham back in the lead per NBCSports

His goal proved crucial, as it sealed the win for Fulham and sent their fans into raptures.

Tribute to African mothers

For the Nigerian international, football is more than just a sport—it’s a way to connect with his roots and celebrate his heritage. In this moment of victory, the fusion of football and cultural pride was beautifully displayed.

Iwobi’s tribute to his mother, set against the backdrop of a celebratory meal of fufu and egusi, illustrated the essence of community—both on and off the field.

Iwobi on most overrated swallow

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles star shared a video of himself enjoying a traditional Nigerian meal.

Iwobi jokingly called pounded yam the most overrated swallow in African cuisine.

His comment came after a playful quiz from his cousin, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, the former Nigerian international footballer.

