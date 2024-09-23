Fulham scored an impressive 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend

Alex Iwobi produced an impressive performance for Fulham in the 3-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United and found a way to relax after the match.

Iwobi assisted former Arsenal academy teammate Emile Smith Rowe with the second goal, which set the London side up for a 2-0 lead at halftime at Craven Cottage.

Alex Iwobi challenges for the ball against Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier. Photo by Jonathan Brady.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Soccernet, the former England youth international with 31 assists moved closer to Nwankwo Kanu (33), Nigeria's all-time assist provider in the Premier League.

Iwobi eats Nigerian swallow

The versatile midfielder was delighted with the win and his performance and took to his Tiktok page to share a video of himself enjoying a local Nigerian meal.

Iwobi was seen eating semo and okra soup as his recovery meal after the match, throwing and grabbing morsels before dipping it into the soup and blasting the song “On the mountain, in the valley, on the land and in the sea”.

He was born in Lagos, Nigeria and grew up in London after his family moved when he was too. He is the cousin of former Nigerian international football Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

Okocha was quizzed about Nigerian foods last week, and he described pounded yam as the most overrated swallow, which he believes people hype for no reason.

