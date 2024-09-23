Iwobi Spotted Eating ‘Favourite’ Nigerian Swallow After Okocha Names Pounded Yam Overrated Food
- Fulham scored an impressive 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend
- Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was impressive in the game and relaxed eat Nigerian food afterwards
- His uncle Austin Jay-Jay Okocha earlier branded a famous Nigerian swallow the most overrated meal
Alex Iwobi produced an impressive performance for Fulham in the 3-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United and found a way to relax after the match.
Iwobi assisted former Arsenal academy teammate Emile Smith Rowe with the second goal, which set the London side up for a 2-0 lead at halftime at Craven Cottage.
As noted by Soccernet, the former England youth international with 31 assists moved closer to Nwankwo Kanu (33), Nigeria's all-time assist provider in the Premier League.
Iwobi eats Nigerian swallow
The versatile midfielder was delighted with the win and his performance and took to his Tiktok page to share a video of himself enjoying a local Nigerian meal.
Iwobi was seen eating semo and okra soup as his recovery meal after the match, throwing and grabbing morsels before dipping it into the soup and blasting the song “On the mountain, in the valley, on the land and in the sea”.
He was born in Lagos, Nigeria and grew up in London after his family moved when he was too. He is the cousin of former Nigerian international football Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.
Okocha was quizzed about Nigerian foods last week, and he described pounded yam as the most overrated swallow, which he believes people hype for no reason.
Iwobi warned Manchester United
Legit.ng reported that Iwobi warned Manchester United ahead of Fulham's trip to Old Trafford for the 2024/25 English Premier League opening fixture on Friday.
Nigerian players Bassey and Iwobi scored the goals that helped the Londoners beat the Red Devils 2-1 last season but unfortunately lost this season’s match 1-0.
Nigerian players in the Premier League
Legit.ng analysed the Nigerian players to watch out for in the Premier League ahead of the 2024/25 season, which Fulham kicked off against Man United.
Iwobi and Bassey were in action in the opener, which Fulham, despite being the better side, narrowly lost to a late Joshua Zirkzee’s debut goal for the Red Devils.
