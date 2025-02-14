Jay Jay Okocha or Lionel Messi? Fans Divided Over the Most Skillful Footballer

Jay Jay Okocha left an indelible footprint in football following his magical and mesmerising skills during his playing days

Argentine legend Lionel Messi remains one of the most gifted footballers, especially with his ability to navigate tight spaces with ease

Fans are divided as they argue over the skills of the pair, with some saying the Nigerian was even better

Football fans have continued to argue over who the most skilful footballers between Jay Jay Okocha and the incredible Lionel Messi.

Known for his mesmerising skills and trickery, Okocha dealt with opponents with pure magic as he also scored some wonderful goals.

The Nigerian football legend began his professional career in Germany when he joined Borussia Neunkirchen in 1990.

Fans deliberate between Jay Jay Okocha and Lionel Messi's skills. Photo: Shaun Botterill.

Two years later, Dutch club Eintracht Frankfurt snapped up the midfield maestro, where he practically introduced himself to the world.

How Jay Jay Okocha dazzled in Europe

He scored what has been described as the greatest goal in the history of the Bundesliga, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

It was a game against Karlsruhe after Okocha received the ball from teammate Uwe Bein with only the legendary Oliver Kahn to beat.

The mercurial midfielder declined the opportunity to shoot with his left, shifting the ball to his right foot before leaving Kahn on the grass with an extravagant feint.

He then swerved to the left, cut back to the right, beat a player, took the ball to the left, right, left and they fired between two defenders and then the goalkeeper into the net.

Okocha also played for Fenerbahçe before his move to French club PSG where he was joined by Brazilian star Ronaldinho.

In 2022, Okocha made a mega-money move to English club Bolton Wanderers where he was known with the moniker 'so good they named him twice'.

He said during an interview via Brila:

"When I first got to Europe, it was Germany that I went to and the level of racism there was high. I never knew I was black until I got to Germany.

"When I got the opportunity to sign a deal and I signed, I was like – how am I going to repay this person back in a legal way.

"Then, I decide to dribble them in order to show am a racist."

Messi branded as most skilful

On the other hand, Lionel Messi is considered one of the most skilful football players of all time.

His dribbling, balance, and vision make him nearly impossible to replicate.

The ability to navigate tight spaces with ease, combined with his precision and vision, makes him one of the most skilful players of all time.

Messi's style is quiet yet commanding, showcasing the heights of technical proficiency.

He replicated Diego Maradona's famous goal against England in the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Messi’s version was scored against Getafe in the first leg of the Copa del Rey 2006-07 semi-final.

In the 28th minute of the encounter, he received the ball from Xavi Hernandez and then went on a dazzling solo run right through the midst of the visiting midfield and defence before slotting the ball past Luis García.

Fans on X are divided over Okocha and Messi's skills

@phc_boy59245 said:

"Don't drag favouritism into this... Okocha is better, even the great Ronaldinho who was a teammate to both Messi and Okocha said "Okocha was his mentor".

@Geesunda added:

"The question is about the best dribbler and that’s Okocha without a doubt but Messi is a phenomenal all-round player."

@Femidaniels30 posited:

"If Okocha came in the era of Messi he will be the GOAT but I doubt if the present coaches will allow him to play freely like he did.

@Drayst__ said:

"In my opinion, it's Okocha. Okocha will dribble you and come back to cross-check and dribble you again.

"Messi is a better player, though."

@GANDOKi said:

"How's scoring goals make you a better dribbler....some of you guys need reeducation.

"Anyone that watches Jay Jay and says Messi is better at dribble should be coursed. Be factual and bury sentiment?"

Okocha rues current state of Nigerian football

Legit.ng earlier reported that Okocha recently expressed concerns over the state of Nigerian football.

The mercurial midfielder believes that the lack of adequate facilities, coaching, and infrastructure in Nigeria hinders young players from reaching their full potential.

He emphasised how leaving Nigeria at an early age played a crucial role in his success.

