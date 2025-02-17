Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan move after failing to leave Napoli permanently in the summer

The loan move did not stop interest from other clubs, with his future expected to be resolved at the end of the season

A new twist has emerged after a Turkish journalist provided an update on Galatasaray’s current stance on the player

Victor Osimhen's future has taken a new twist, as a Turkish journalist provides an update on Galatasaray's stance amid interest from two top European clubs.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan in the summer of 2024 after leaving Napoli on acrimonious terms over failed permanent moves to three clubs.

Victor Osimhen applauds the Galatasaray fans after the abandoned Adana Demirspor match. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

His relationship with Napoli broke down after the club botched moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli before freezing him out of the squad after the window shut.

The Super Eagles forward joined Galatasaray on loan after agent George Gardi interfered and brokered a deal to join the Turkish club and avoid sitting without action till January.

As noted by Football London, a break clause was inserted into the deal to allow him to leave in January, but he stayed out of loyalty to the Lions, which have also expressed interest in signing him.

Osimhen’s future takes new twist

Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu has provided the latest update on the future of the Nigerian striker, confirming that the striker will change agency and is close to signing.

“Victor Osimhen is about to sign a deal with a world-famous management company. In fact, a Real Madrid player is mediating these talks,” he told Sports Digitale, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“What does this mean? The possibility of signing with Galatasaray in June has decreased a lot.”

He namedropped Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United as the two clubs who have approached the striker, with both having tried to sign him in the past.

“PSG and Manchester United made verbal offers to the player regarding salary and contract period. Because both clubs agreed to give Napoli a release clause,” he said.

“It is very difficult for Galatasaray to compete with these two clubs. He is most likely leaving at the end of the season.”

The Turkish champions were only making efforts, it was clear from the get-go that they would be unable to sign the Super Eagles striker who eyes playing in top European clubs at this stage of his career.

He is unlikely to remain in Italy, with Juventus interested, and the Premier League or the French Ligue 1 is likely to be his next destination when he leaves Napoli in the summer.

Saudi Arabia could also be an option after Al-Ahli reportedly tried again in January, having missed out on signing him last summer after Napoli increased their demands despite an initial agreement.

Pundit names club Osimhen won't join

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit named one club Osimhen won't join as top European clubs start preparing to battle for the signature of the Nigerian forward.

Napoli have expressed their unwillingness to sell to a rival Italian club, rejecting a loan offer from AC Milan last summer. Juventus are the other Italian club interested.

