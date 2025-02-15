Manchester United is set to relaunch a bid for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen in the summer

Napoli’s asking price for Osimhen is €75 million but could accept a swap deal involving Garnacho and Hojlund

Chelsea, Newcastle, and Juventus are also interested in signing the Super Eagles striker in the summer

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make another attempt to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants had previously made a bid for the 26-year-old during the January window, but the move did not materialise. However, they are now determined to secure his signature by offering a player-plus-cash deal.

Manchester United will reportedly relaunch their bid to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Napoli confirmed that Manchester United had submitted an offer for Osimhen earlier this year, but the Nigerian striker turned down the move, opting to complete his loan spell at Galatasaray.

Despite the setback, the Red Devils remain keen on acquiring his services and have intensified their pursuit ahead of the summer window.

Reports from Give Me Sport indicate that Reuben Amorim will make another attempt to land Osimhen, this time with an improved offer.

The Old Trafford club is reportedly willing to include two of their rising stars, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, in a swap deal to convince Napoli to part ways with their prized asset.

Napoli’s asking price and competition for Osimhen

Napoli has set a price tag of €75 million for Osimhen, whose current contract runs until June 2026, GOAL reports.

While Man United are eager to get the deal done, they face stiff competition from other European giants for the Super Eagles striker.

Clubs such as Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Juventus have also expressed interest in the Nigerian forward, making the race for his signature highly competitive.

For Man United, getting Osimhen could be crucial to bolstering their attacking options, especially after struggling for goals this season with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hoijlund struggling for form.

With the potential departure of key forwards in the summer, a proven goal scorer like Osimhen could provide the firepower they need to compete at the highest level.

Will Osimhen join Manchester United?

Despite interest from multiple clubs, Osimhen’s future remains uncertain as the striker has been vocal about his commitment to Galatasaray and has previously rejected a move to the Premier League.

However, with Man United’s continued pursuit and a lucrative offer on the table, the prospect of playing in England’s top flight could become more tempting.

For now, all eyes will be on the summer transfer window as the Red Devils, along with other European top clubs, make their final push to sign Osimhen.

Source: Legit.ng