Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have made verbal offers for Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window

Osimhen is set to sign with a top management company, with a Real Madrid player involved in negotiations

Galatasaray is unlikely to retain the Nigerian striker as bigger European clubs compete for his signature

Fresh details have emerged regarding the future of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have reportedly already made verbal offers to the forward ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles forward has been on the radar of several top European clubs including the Old Trafford team, who had their bid rejected by the Nigerian in January.

Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United have reportedly made verbal offers to Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has been in scintillating form for the Turkish giants, netting 17 goals and providing five assists in 23 matches, TransferMarkt reports.

His performances have earned the Super Eagles forward high praise in Turkey and placed him among the top European clubs eager to secure his services when the summer transfer window reopens.

New management and Real Madrid’s Involvement

Turkish football analyst Yagız Sabuncuoglu has disclosed that Osimhen is on the verge of signing with a globally renowned sports management agency, Habersarikirmizi reports.

Interestingly, a Real Madrid player is reportedly facilitating these discussions, hinting at potential high-profile negotiations behind the scenes.

"Victor Osimhen is about to sign a deal with a world-famous management company. In fact, a Real Madrid player is mediating these talks. What does this mean? The possibility of signing with Galatasaray in June has decreased a lot," Sabuncuoğlu stated.

This development suggests that a permanent move to Galatasaray is becoming increasingly unlikely, with the striker setting his sights on a bigger European destination.

PSG and Manchester United lead race for Osimhen

Sabuncuoglu also confirmed that both PSG and Manchester United have already presented verbal offers regarding Osimhen’s salary and contract terms ahead of the summer transfer window.

"PSG and Manchester United made verbal offers to the player regarding salary and contract period. Because both clubs agreed to give Napoli a release clause.

“It is very difficult for Galatasaray to compete with these two clubs. He is most likely leaving at the end of the season,” he added.

With Napoli demanding a significant transfer fee, PSG and United appear to be in pole position, while Galatasaray faces an uphill battle to retain the Nigerian forward.

As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Osimhen’s next move. With two of Europe’s biggest clubs making their intentions clear, the Super Eagles star could be set for a high-profile switch that could shape the next phase of his career.

Osimhen makes promise to Galatasaray fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has confidently made a promise to Galatasaray fans ahead of the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs second leg match against AZ Alkmaar next week.

Galatasaray were embarrassed 4-1 in the first leg at the AFAS Stadium, finishing the match with 10 men in a generally overwhelming match for the Turkish champions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng