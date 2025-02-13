Victor Osimhen's future will be resolved at the end of the season as he is set to depart Napoli permanently

Osimhen's season-long loan deal at Galatasaray will end, and he is unlikely to continue with the Turkish club

Premier League Manchester United have reportedly devised a new strategy to sign the Nigerian in the summer

Victor Osimhen's future is expected to be resolved this summer, and Manchester United have reportedly cooked up a plan to get ahead of competition and sign him.

Osimhen's attempts to leave Napoli in the summer failed for different reasons before Galatasaray offered him a temporary escape, and he joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan.

Victor Osimhen in action during the abandoned Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor match. Photo by Adana Demirspor.

Source: Getty Images

There were reports that there was a break clause inserted into the deal, and some selected clubs could sign him in January if he wanted, but he turned down all moves to remain in Turkey.

According to Tutto Napoli, Manchester United and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli made efforts, and despite offering to activate his buyout clause with Napoli, the player rejected the move.

His decision to reject the moves infuriated Napoli, which were hoping to cash in during the window and use the funds to reinforce Antonio Conte’s side even after selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for €65 million.

Man Utd plot strategy to sign Osimhen

United were in dire need of a striker, with both forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to deliver consistently for new manager Ruben Amorim.

According to The Boot Room, the Red Devils have decided to include Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho in their package to Napoli in the summer to sign Osimhen.

Napoli expressed interest in signing Garnacho as Kvaratskhelia's replacement in January after the Georgian moved to Paris Saint-Germain but were waded off by United’s asking demand.

According to The Athletic, selling the Argentine will give United some leverage as they are at the risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The same reason would see Marcus Rashford depart at the end of the season after a £40 million buy option was inserted into his loan move to Aston Villa in January.

Hojlund has performed below expectations since he signed for the three-time UEFA Champions League winner in 2023 from Atalanta, and a return to the Italian league could revive his career.

Osimhen has not given preference to any club and confirmed in January that he is unwilling to talk to any club in January, but if offers are still on the table in June, then he will consider.

London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal are unlikely to return as they set sights on other options, but United and other Premier League clubs will try to sign him.

Pundit names club Osimhen won't join

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit named a club Victor Osimhen won't join ahead of top European clubs battling for his signature at the end of the season.

Osimhen's €75 million release clause, which will be active in the summer, is only available to clubs outside of the Italian Serie A, ruling out Napoli's local rivals.

