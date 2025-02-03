Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle has expressed admiration for Victor Osimhen, fueling another transfer speculation

Al Ahli previously offered the Super Eagles striker €30 million per year but failed to secure his signature last summer

Galatasaray has temporarily paused their negotiations for Osimhen following Alvaro Morata’s arrival

Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli have once again been linked with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen after their failed attempt to secure his services last summer.

Head coach Matthias Jaissle recently reignited speculation about Osimhen’s potential move by praising the forward’s abilities in an interview.

Victor Osimhen is back on the radar of top Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli who are ready to make another bumper offer for the Nigerian striker. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, Al Ahli had previously reached an agreement with Napoli for a transfer fee of around €80 million and was prepared to offer Osimhen an eye-watering €30 million per year salary.

However, despite the lucrative offer, the deal was scuppered by Napoli at the last minute, forcing the Super Eagles star to remain in Europe.

While Osimhen had hoped for a switch to a top European club, he ultimately ended up joining Turkish giants Galatasaray.

As the summer transfer window approaches, multiple clubs, including Al Ahli, are expected to make another attempt to sign the prolific striker.

Galatasaray temporarily suspends Osimhen transfer talks

Despite their strong interest in Osimhen, Galatasaray has reportedly put negotiations on hold following the arrival of Spanish forward Álvaro Morata.

The Turkish club had previously been in discussions with Napoli regarding Osimhen’s transfer, with a rejected €65 million bid being part of the negotiations, Forza Chibom reports.

Osimhen’s contract with Napoli includes a €75 million release clause, which remains a major stumbling block for many clubs.

Additionally, the 26-year-old Nigerian is demanding a salary of at least €15 million per year from any potential suitor.

For now, Galatasaray remains in a strong position to retain Osimhen due to their qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The opportunity to play at the highest level in European club football is believed to be a key factor influencing Osimhen’s decision-making process.

Al Ahli's renews interest in Osimhen

With Galatasaray cooling their pursuit, Al Ahli appears ready to reignite their efforts to bring Osimhen to Saudi Arabia.

Head coach Matthias Jaissle has openly expressed his admiration for the Nigerian forward, labelling him as one of the best strikers in world football.

"Osimhen is a player I like very much. He is a first-class striker. He is still at the top level and can play in any team. That's enough,” Jaissle stated in an interview with GsGazette.

While Al Ahli may look to make another approach, Osimhen’s preference for European football remains an obstacle. However, if a top-tier European club fails to meet his valuation, the financial power of Saudi clubs could tempt him into reconsidering his stance.

Serie A club readies massive offer for Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Juventus are the latest top club to express interest in signing Osimhen when the summer transfer window opens.

The report details that club director, Cristiano Giuntoli, who was responsible for bringing Osimhen to Italy from LOSC Lille, is looking to convince the forward to join the Old Lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng