Victor Osimhen’s future remains unresolved and is set to be a hot topic for discussion this summer, and a Turkish pundit has weighed in on the striker's possible next move.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after his attempts to secure a permanent move away from Italy in the summer of 2024 were unsuccessful.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Alvaro Morata after the former Juventus star scored for Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Napoli botched moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli due to excessive demands even after an initial agreement with the latter.

The striker entered a last-minute negotiation with Chelsea, but the two parties could not find an agreement before the window shut on the deadline day.

According to The Evening Standard, a January exit clause was inserted into his loan deal that allows him to join specific clubs, but the striker turned down moves in the last window.

Turkish pundit analyses Osimhen's future

Turkish commentator Bulent Tamerlane, speaking to Sports Digitale YouTube, confirmed that Osimhen turned down a move to Saudi Arabia in January.

“The Arab team Al-Ahli wanted Victor Osimhen and would have paid 81 million Euros. 75 million Euros would have gone to Napoli, and 6 million Euros to Galatasaray, but Osimhen rejected the 30 million Euros per year offer,” he said, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

He delivered bad news to Italian Serie A club Juventus, who are also interested but have a slim chance because his release clause doesn't apply to Italian clubs, and Napoli would be unwilling to sell to rivals.

“Juventus also wants him, but Napoli's 75 million Euro release clause applies to teams outside of Italy. Juventus doesn't have much of a chance,” he said.

Manchester United attempted to sign him in the January transfer window and triggered his release clause, but Osimhen infuriated Napoli by rejecting the move.

Tamerlane added that the Nigerian is likely to be heading for the Premier League at the end of the season, where multiple clubs are interested.

“I think he will continue his career in England next year. Because the fact that he rejected such a large sum of money is a sign of that,” he concluded.

Galatasaray are also interested in signing him permanently, but Napoli rejected the offer after they reportedly submitted a bid of €65 million, below his €75mil release clause.

The former LOSC Lille forward has paid his dues to Galatasaray, repaying their faith by rejecting January moves and pledging loyalty until the end of the season.

Napoli ignores Chelsea’s interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Napoli ignored Chelsea to deal with another Premier League club as they look to sell Victor Osimhen permanently this summer.

The Blues were close to signing the striker in 2024 but failed to return in January, reportedly setting sights on the summer of 2025 and could now miss out on the player.

