Victor Osimhen received his third yellow card and will miss the first leg of Galatasaray’s Europa League playoff

In-form Osimhen has scored in four consecutive Europa League matches, making his absence a huge blow for Galatasaray

Osimhen has established himself as Galatasaray’s most lethal forward this season after joining on loan from Napoli

Galatasaray has suffered a significant setback as star striker Victor Osimhen is set to miss the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie.

The Nigerian forward received his third yellow card of the competition during Galatasaray’s 2-1 defeat to Ajax in Amsterdam on Thursday night.

Victor Osimhen will miss Galatasaray's Europa League playoff first leg after picking a suspension in the 2-1 defeat to Ajax. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen was booked in the 38th minute after a collision with Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer during a corner kick. Having previously received yellow cards in matches against Dinamo Kyiv and AZ Alkmaar, his suspension for the upcoming playoff game is now confirmed.

With the draw for the Europa League playoffs scheduled for Friday, Galatasaray could face Midtjylland or AZ Alkmaar in the next round.

However, they will have to navigate the first leg without their in-form striker and leading goalscorer of the 2024/25 campaign as he will be suspended for the encounter.

Why Galatasaray will miss Osimhen in playoff first leg

Osimhen’s absence will be a huge blow for Galatasaray, considering his recent form in the Europa League where he has been an important figure for the Istanbul club.

The Napoli loanee, who has been a key player for the Turkish giants, has scored in four consecutive Europa League matches after netting again in the 2-1 defeat to Ajax, BBC reports.

The 26-year-old forward’s goal against the Dutch side took his tally for the season to 17 in all competitions, with five of those coming in Europe.

Osimhen’s sharp finishing and ability to create chances have been crucial for Galatasaray’s attacking play. Without him, the team will need to find an alternative attacking solution in a high-stakes fixture.

Galatasaray coach frustrated with Osimhen’s absence

Following the defeat to Ajax, Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk expressed his frustration at the team’s performance and Osimhen’s suspension.

Speaking after the loss to Ajax to Galatasaray.com, Buruk lamented missed chances and defensive mistakes that cost his team an automatic quarterfinal spot.

"We missed clear chances and could have won the match. Maybe we could have equalized in one minute. Batshuayi and Osimhen had great opportunities, but we didn’t take advantage of them."

The defeat ended Galatasaray’s 26-game unbeaten streak, and Buruk acknowledged the team’s need to be more clinical in front of goal. The coach will now have to prepare his squad to face their playoff opponent without one of their best players.

Osimhen sets unwanted record in Europa League

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen found the net for Galatasaray, but it was not enough as the Turkish giants suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ajax in the UEFA Europa League.

Despite his efforts, Osimhen set an unwanted record for most missed chances in this season’s Europa League, highlighting a frustrating night for the Nigerian forward.

The Galatasaray forward has missed a staggering 16 big chances in the competition this season, eight more than Cyriel Dessers, Alexandre Lacazette, and Brian Bobbey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng