Former Man United Star Becomes a Dad Again, Welcomes New Child With Partner

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood and partner Harriet Robson have celebrated the birth of their second child

Greenwood, who signed a five-year deal with Marseille in 2024, has been in fine form, attracting interest from top European clubs

The couple is enjoying a quieter life in France, with Greenwood balancing his football career and family life away from the spotlight

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has become a father for the second time, celebrating the birth of his new child with partner Harriet Robson.

The couple, who already have a daughter named Summer, welcomed their newest family member earlier this week.

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has welcomed his second child with his partner. Photo by Matthew Peters

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from The Sun, the young couple is overjoyed with the safe arrival of their baby.

“They are both delighted with the safe arrival of their second child. They are really enjoying living in France and are enjoying the simple things,” a source close to them stated.

Greenwood, who now plays for Marseille, has found stability both on and off the pitch since his transfer.

Greenwood's journey to Marseille

Greenwood signed a five-year contract with Marseille in July 2024 after the French club agreed to a £26 million transfer fee with Manchester United.

Since his move, the 23-year-old striker has been earning a reported £70,000-a-week and has attracted interest from European giants such as Barcelona, GOAL reports.

Before joining Marseille permanently, Greenwood spent the previous season on loan at Spanish club Getafe, where he impressed with 10 goals in 36 appearances.

The ex-Manchester United forward was closely monitored by top clubs including Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and several Premier League sides before choosing Marseille as his next career destination.

Greenwood overcoming past controversies

Greenwood's career was disrupted in January 2022 following his arrest on serious charges, including assault, and coercive control.

These charges were later dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February 2023, but Manchester United ultimately decided he would not return to the club.

In August 2023, the Red Devils announced that Greenwood's departure was a collaborative decision.

Following his exit, the 23-year-old embarked on a journey to rebuild his career, spending a season at Getafe before sealing his move to Marseille.

Since arriving in France, he has steadily rebuilt his reputation and shown glimpses of the talent that once made him one of Manchester United's most promising young players.

With his family growing and his career taking a positive turn, Greenwood appears to be focused on both his professional and personal life, finding a fresh start away from England.

Greenwood shares lovely moment with child

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Greenwood's girlfriend Harriet Robson took to Instagram to share some lovely moments of their child on her first birthday.

The video is a compilation of the moments from the child's birth a year ago to the wonderful birthday party they threw for her when she turned one.

Greenwood and Robson were blessed with their newborn at the height of his famous sexual assault case.

