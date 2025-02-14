February 14 marks the birthdays of various talented, active players who have contributed to football

February 14 is Valentine's Day, a global celebration of love and lovers, and it coincides with the birthdays of some top footballers.

The speciality of the day makes them worth celebrating, especially because while the world was celebrating love on that day, they came and made a difference in their fields.

Legit.ng looks at five active footballers born on February 14, including 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Angel Di Maria, as noted by Famous Birthdays.

Players born on February 14

1. Edinson Cavani

Uruguayan footballer Cavani is the oldest person among the active players, born on February 14 and turns 38 today. The striker is one of the best of his generation, alongside the likes of compatriot Luis Suarez, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and others.

He has played for some of the best clubs in the world, including SSC Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, amongst others. He currently plays for Boca Juniors in Argentina.

2. Angel Di Maria

Di Maria turns 37 today and lays claim to being one of the greatest footballers of his generation, if not of all time, judging from what he has achieved in the sport and his contribution to the big trophies he won at club and country.

He helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, delivering a top performance in the final. Some fans believed France coming back into the game was because he was substituted in the 64th minute.

3. Christian Eriksen

The Danish footballer is blessed to be alive and turns 33 today after nearly passing away during Euro 2020 after suffering a heart problem.

He had a defibrillator implanted and has continued his football career even though he had to leave Italy because it is prohibited, earning a contract at Manchester United after a short stint at Brentford.

4. Lucas Hernandez

France international footballer Lucas Hernandez turns 29 today. The versatile defender who can play as a centre-back or left-back is the older brother of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

According to Goal, he has hardly played since 2022 after suffering two ACL injuries, the first of which came in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup.

5. Tyler Adams

USMNT captain Tyler Adams was also born on February 14 and turns 26 today. He plays for Bournemouth, having nearly joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023, but the Londoners abandoned the deal and signed Moises Caicedo for a British record £115 million pounds.

