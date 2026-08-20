Maryam Ibrahim Dan'azumi from Gombe State won first place in two categories at the 46th International Qur'an Competition in Makkah

The competition drew 334 contestants from 133 countries, making it the largest turnout in the event's history

Maryam's sister Hajara won a similar international Qur'an competition in Jordan in 2024, making the pair a record-setting family

A teenage girl from Gombe State, Maryam Ibrahim Dan'azumi, has won first place in two categories at the 46th King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorising, Reciting and Interpreting the Glorious Qur'an, held in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, taking home a prize worth 300,000 Saudi Riyals, about ₦120 million.

Maryam topped both the Women's 60 Hizb and Tafsir categories at the competition, which concluded in Makkah under the patronage of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Maryam Ibrahim Dan'azumi celebrates her double victory at the international Qur'an competition in Makkah. Photo: IsaPantami

Source: Twitter

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance organised the event, which attracted 334 male and female contestants from 133 countries — the highest number of participants in the competition's history.

The achievement was announced on August 20, 2026, by the Isa Pantami Foundation, signed on behalf of Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who also shared the news via his official X account.

Gombe Teen Wins Double Makkah Qur'an Titles

Maryam's win adds to a remarkable family record. Her elder sister, Hajara Ibrahim Dan'azumi, won the overall title at the 18th Hashemite Jordan International Qur'anic Competition for Females in Jordan in 2024. Following that victory, Prof. Pantami gifted Hajara a car and paid her university scholarship fees in full.

In his statement, Prof. Pantami congratulated Maryam, her teachers, parents, and colleagues, describing the win as "a wonderful achievement" and a reflection of the talent among young Nigerians.

"Seeing two sisters excel in international Qur'an competitions is particularly heartwarming. Maryam's achievement is a source of pride to her family and a beautiful reflection of the talent and potential among the young people of Gombe State in particular, and Nigeria in general," the statement read.

The Saudi government, under King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, awarded Maryam the special prize of 300,000 Saudi Riyals. Prof. Pantami's foundation expressed gratitude to the Kingdom for the recognition extended to the Nigerian winner.

The foundation also noted that Prof. Pantami has consistently supported young Nigerians in education, saying he "believes that when young people are given the right support and encouragement, they can achieve great things and bring honour to their families, communities, and country."

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Source: Legit.ng