Mason Greenwood and his girlfriend recently celebrated their child's first birthday with a beautiful video compilation

The two welcomed their first kid last year when Manchester United's forward's future was still unknown

After spending his season at Getafe, the striker is expected to move on to a different club this summer

Mason Greenwood's girlfriend, Harriet Robson, took to Instagram to share some lovely moments of their child on her first birthday.

The video is a compilation of the moments from the child's birth a year ago to the wonderful birthday party they threw for her when she turned one.

Mason Greenwood plays with his young child as they celebrate her first birthday. Credit, Hasrobson.

When did Mason Greenwood get his first child?

Greenwood and Robson were blessed with their newborn at the height of his famous sexual assault case. The Manchester United forward had already seen his charges get dropped by the Crown Prosecution Services but was yet to get a go-ahead to resume training with the club, fearing public backlash.

He was eventually loaned out to Getafe, where he spent the whole of last season.

Greenwood celebrates his child's first birthday

Greenwood announced the arrival of their child last July with a simple caption: "11.07.23."

In the video, presumable family members and close friends are introduced to the child, and their wholesome reactions are captured. Greenwood is also spotted taking on father duties as he plays around with the child and walks her in a stroller.

What next for Greenwood?

The 22-year-old is still facing public disdain in many areas, which hampers his next move. It is understood he will leave Getafe this summer, and the Red Devils are keen on offloading him.

French club Marseille are among the clubs interested in him, but the move had gone cold in recent days after the town mayor publicly asked the club not to sign him, as reported by BBC Sports.

The forward is still contracted by Manchester United until 2025.

