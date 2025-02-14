Maduka Okoye's lawyer has disclosed that authorities are yet to find anything significant from the investigations

Italian prosecutors alleged that the Super Eagles goalkeeper placed during Lazio-Udinese last season

The ongoing investigation could affect Okoye’s chances of representing Nigeria at the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Maduka Okoye has firmly denied the betting allegations that have surfaced against him, with his legal representative calling the accusations unfounded.

The Udinese goalkeeper is currently being investigated for allegedly placing a bet on receiving a yellow card during a Serie A match against Lazio on March 11, 2024.

The suspicion arose after a spike in betting activity surrounding this outcome, leading authorities to investigate further.

Nothing has been found

Okoye’s lawyer Maurizio Conti said nothing significant to support the investigation, only a pair of gloves and some soccer shoes.

According to Calcioudinese, Conti pointed out the improbability of such an event occurring, explaining that goalkeepers typically only receive yellow cards for time-wasting.

Despite the lack of evidence, the scandal has already cost the goalkeeper his position at Udinese, as he has been removed from the list of registered players for the current season. Conti's said:

“We are calm. That type of warning is not unusual during a football match, especially if your team is winning.

"Furthermore, given Udinese's position in the league table last March, it was not easy to imagine that the Bianconeri would take the lead away from home against Lazio.

"My client (Okoye) learned of his entry in the register of suspects at the end of December when the judicial police searched his home for any betting receipts".

Okoye under investigation over alleged betting

During the game against Lazio, Okoye was shown a yellow card for time-wasting in the final minutes, with his team leading by a single goal.

This incident raised suspicions when a sudden increase in betting activity related to him being booked was detected per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Udinese authorities tracked the bets using algorithms, identifying a friend and another associate of the former Sparta Rotterdam player who had placed wagers on the yellow card outcome.

Also investigated with Okoye is 40-year-old Diego Giordano, the owner of the Biffi Pizzeria, a place frequented by Udinese players and managers.

Maduka Okoye is innocent

Maurizio Conti emphasised that the 29-year-old player is innocent and should be allowed to focus on his club responsibilities.

Conti also stated that Okoye's arrest has taken a mental and psychological toll on the player, urging for his immediate release.

Will Okoye feature for Nigeria?

Legit.ng previously reported that Maduka Okoye has allegedly been excluded from the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to a betting scandal.

In light of this, Chelle has reportedly shifted focus to Enosis Paralimni goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye.

Additionally, there are indications that Arsenal academy product Arthur Okonkwo could be considered as a potential replacement for Okoye.

