Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been excluded from Udinese's team list for the second half of the season

The 25-year-old is currently being investigated for a betting scandal and appears certain to miss Nigeria's upcoming qualification fixtures

We spotlight a list of goalkeeping alternatives that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle could consider amid the 25-year-old's absence

Eric Chelle faces a significant setback that requires crucial decision-making, as Maduka Okoye appears certain to miss Nigeria’s upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures due to a betting scandal.

The Udinese shot-stopper is currently under investigation by Italian authorities after reports emerged linking him to betting irregularities.

The 25-year-old, who has now been deregistered from Udinese’s first-team setup, could face a ban of up to four years if found guilty of these allegations.

In the meantime, with the former Watford star set to miss the qualifiers, Super Eagles coach Chelle is tasked with finding a suitable replacement in goal.

The Franco-Malian tactician has reportedly begun assembling his squad, and one of the key concerns will be addressing the goalkeeping position.

As the Super Eagles squad announcement draws near, we highlight a list of goalkeepers Chelle could consider as potential replacements for Okoye.

Goalkeepers that can replace Okoye in the Super Eagles squad

Adebayo Adeleye

The Enosis Paralimni shot-stopper appears to be the obvious choice to fill the void left by Okoye's absence.

The 24-year-old, who recently completed a transfer to the Cypriot league outfit, has been in outstanding form, keeping several clean sheets as his team pushes for a championship playoff spot.

The former Hapoel Jerusalem star previously represented the Super Eagles in September 2023, making his debut in a crucial qualification fixture against Sierra Leone.

Arthur Okonkwo

The 23-year-old is another strong candidate for a national team call-up as a replacement for Okoye.

The Arsenal academy graduate has been in excellent form for English League One side Wrexham, keeping nine clean sheets in 19 appearances so far this season, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

The Wrexham star also brings valuable experience from the Austrian league, where he won the cup with Sturm Graz.

Owen Goodman

The 21-year-old is another option coach Chelle could consider as a replacement for Okoye.

The Crystal Palace academy graduate has never hidden his affinity for the Nigerian national team and was recently spotted at the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) office in Abuja.

The AFC Wimbledon star has established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper and appears poised for a summer transfer, especially on the back of his impressive form this season.

The young shot-stopper boasts an impressive 13 clean sheets in 27 appearances for his club, according to data from FotMob.

