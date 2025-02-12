Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a serious head injury after a clash with Exeter goalkeeper, leaving fans and medical staff concerned

The Nottingham Forest striker scored a stunning goal, but his side were forced into extra time and penalties in a Dramatic FA Cup tie

Uncertainty surrounds Awoniyi's injury, raising concerns for both Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a heavy clash of heads with Exeter goalkeeper Joe Whitworth in Tuesday night’s 103rd minute of the FA Cup fourth-round clash.

The Nottingham Forest striker appeared to be headbutted by the goalkeeper, causing immediate concern from the medical staff.

While it was unclear whether he lost consciousness, the forward was stretchered-off the field after approximately ten minutes of treatment.

Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest suffers injury during an encounter with Exeter during the FA fourth round on Tuesday night. Photo: MI News/NurPhoto

Awoniyi scores second goal of the season in FA Cup Tie

The forward scored a stunning left-footed shot from outside the box in the 37th minute, putting Forest ahead.

Before sustaining his injury, Awoniyi was a constant threat, registering four shots on target, one effort blocked, and completing 70% of his passes.

Concerns for Nigeria

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who recently met the forward ahead of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe would be concerned.

Eric Chelle will have to wait for Nottingham Forest doctors to determine if Awoniyi is fit to play.

According to UK outlet SunSport the Super Eagles striker managed to walk back to the dressing room unaided.

The Super Eagles striker is awaiting a full assessment from Nottingham Forest doctors to determine his fitness.

Update on Taiwo Awoniyi's injury status

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that the 27-year-old suffered a concussion and broke his nose in the clash with Exeter's goalkeeper per Nottinghampost.

“It was a concussion and I think he broke his nose. He is in a lot of pain but has a smile because he did an amazing job and scored for us, which we were delighted about. He has already been checked and is OK to travel (back).”

Nigeria ready for Rwanda clash

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles are preparing for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria will face Rwanda away on March 21, before hosting Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Head coach Eric Chelle visited key players of the Super Eagles team, including Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Moses Simon.

