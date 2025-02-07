Jay Jay Okocha left indelible footprints in the sands of time following his remarkable footballing career

The former Nigerian international was 'so good they named him twice', with many branding him as the most skilful player ever

A former Arsenal star has disclosed that he grew up watching the mercurial midfielder, who now influences his own career

Nigerian football icon Jay Jay Okocha is regarded as one of the most gifted footballers who played the round-leathered game.

Okocha was famous for his incredible dribbling skills and trickery as well as superlative vision on the pitch of play.

He played for a number of big clubs in Europe including Fenerbahce, Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers.

Alex Iwobi says Jay Jay Okocha was his childhood idol. Photo: Paul Mcfegan.

Source: Getty Images

Okocha was famous with the moniker 'so good they named him twice' during his time in the English Premier League.

Former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi has a soft admiration for the footballing legend, who is also his uncle.

Iwobi grew up watching Jay Jay dominate African and European football, and he credits the mercurial midfielder with having a major influence on his career.

During a recent chat at the Is This Seat Taken podcast, Iwobi described Okocha as the greatest player ever.

Asked to name his GOAT, Iwobi responded:

“In the sports? Forever my uncle, Jay Jay Okocha. I have to shout him out all the time. On and off the field.”

Iwobi narrated how he grew up in a footballing family, as he learned from Okocha, who was a member of the Super Eagles squad that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

Jay Jay was part of the team that represented Nigeria at their first FIFA World Cup that same year and then in 1996, they won gold at the Olympic Games in Atlanta. Iwobi added via Soccernet:

“I used to go watch his matches and training sessions. He is the one that really taught me how to express myself.

“And off the pitch he is always advising me on how to be professional, manage my money, how to move, stay humble and grounded. So he will always be my idol.”

Iwobi joined Arsenal as a child in 2004 and was handed his first professional contract in 2015 as he played for the Gunners for four seasons before moving to Everton in 2019.

In 2023, Iwobi joined Fulham and has since become a crucial member of the squad.

Okocha speaks on relationship with Ronaldinho

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jay Jay Okocha recently spoke about his relationship with Brazilian football superstar Ronaldinho.

The pair shared the midfield together at the French club Paris Saint-Germain during their active dais.

PSG splashed around £14 million to sign Okocha in 1998, and then Ronaldinho arrived three years later.

