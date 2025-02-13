Nigeria's Flying Eagles will face three-time champions Egypt at the Men's U20 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.

The WAFU B reigning kings remain the most successful team in the history of the age-group tourney

The U20 AFCON takes place from April 26 to May 18 and will serve as a qualification for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile

Nigeria face a challenging road ahead at the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after being draw in Group B alongside Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco.

The draw, held on February 13, has resulted in what many are calling the ‘Group of Death,’ with three former champions in the mix.

Flying Eagles Confident of Progression

Despite the tough opposition, Nigeria will back themselves to progress from the group.

However, they have not won the competition since 2015 and will be eager to reclaim continental glory.

Morocco, winners of the 1997 edition, and Egypt, three-time champions (1991, 2003, 2013), bring plenty of pedigree to the group.

South Africa, though yet to lift the U20 AFCON trophy, finished as runners-up in 1997 and remain a competitive force at this level.

Recent Triumph Bolsters Confidence

Nigeria recently claimed the WAFU B regional title, defeating fierce rivals Ghana 2-1 with both goals coming from Kparobo Arierhi in the final in October 2024 per Ghanaweb.

That feat has boosted confidence in the squad ahead of their latest AFCON campaign.

According to TheNFF, Flying Eagles coach, Aliyu Zubairu called 30 players in preparations for the two-match tour in Egypt from 25 to 27 February.

These games will offer the Flying Eagles a valuable chance to assess their opponents before the tournament kicks off.

AFCON U20 Groups

Group A features hosts Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Tanzania, Ghana, and a yet-to-be-identified team from the UNIFAC region, making it the only group with five teams.

Defending champions Senegal are in Group C, where they will face 2017 winners Zambia, along with debutants Sierra Leone and Kenya.

U20 AFCON and World Cup Qualification

The 2025 U20 AFCON is set to take place from 26 April to 18 May, serving not only as a battle for continental supremacy but also as the qualification route for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile per CAFOnline.

The four semi-finalists will automatically secure their spots at the global tournament.

With a tough group ahead, Nigeria will need to be at their best to navigate their way to the knockout rounds and push for their first U20 AFCON title in a decade.

