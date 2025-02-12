The Nigerian Football Federation have scored another victory in their pursuit of players of dual nationality

An English-born defender has opted to ditch England and pledge his international allegiance to Nigeria

The Leicester City fullback will reportedly team up with the Flying Eagles ahead of the U20 Nations Cup

A Nigerian footballer of dual nationality has agreed to represent Nigeria over the country of his birth, England and is eyeing a place with the Flying Eagles.

The Nigerian Football Federation have been making efforts for years to get players of multiple nationalities to represent Nigeria, particularly those born and or trained in Europe.

Olabade Aluko captains Leicester City U18 team in the FA Youth Cup. Photo by Plumb Images.

Source: Getty Images

The NFF scored victories with some of them while missing out on a few others, but the success stories have outweighed the ones who got away and chose their European countries.

Reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman is the biggest success story, playing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final and winning the prestigious award within two years of switching.

Lookman spent years waiting for the England call-up that never arrived. Other top dual nationals include captain William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Alex Iwobi.

Aluko decides to represent Nigeria

Football academies in the United Kingdom are filled with English-born or raised players of African descent, mostly Nigerian descent, whose parents moved to Europe.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Leicester City full-back Olabade Aluko has decided to represent Nigeria over England, as he is eligible to play for both countries.

Aluko was born in England to Nigerian parents and has now chosen to play for the country of his parents as he eyes starting his international career with the U20 team.

Even though the Nigerian Football Federation have yet to contact him about playing for the national teams, his decision will make it easier to complete his switch.

As noted by premierleague.com, he has not made his senior team debut for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side, even though he features regularly for the U21 side.

He is a versatile player who can play in central defence, as a wingback and fullback on both sides, offering an array of options to the manager if selected.

4 Nigerians called up for England

Legit.ng reported that four Nigerian youngsters were called up to the England U17 squad ahead of the preparations for the European U17 Championship.

One of the four invited was Wolverhampton Wanderers academy star Wesley Okoduwa, the son of former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Okoduwa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng