Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to reclaim the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 2025.

After falling short in the final of the last edition against Ivory Coast, the 35-year-old believes that ambition, confidence, and a well-structured plan will be key to securing the trophy in Morocco.

Speaking to Flashscore, Balogun emphasized that the team must approach the tournament with the right mentality.

He noted that every team competing at AFCON aims to win, and Nigeria must rise to the challenge to prove themselves once again.

The Super Eagles last won the title in 2013, and the upcoming tournament presents an opportunity to end their 12-year wait for continental glory.

Balogun shares strategy to win AFCON 2025

Balogun outlined a strategic approach that could boost Nigeria’s chances at AFCON 2025. He stressed the importance of a well-defined game plan, discipline, and unwavering concentration.

The defender also linked Nigeria’s AFCON campaign to their World Cup qualification hopes, highlighting the need for consistency in performance.

With the Super Eagles currently facing a tough qualification path for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he urged the team to maintain the highest level of performance throughout both competitions.

“The AFCON, well, it’s a tournament. You want to win. Every team that comes there, comes there with ambition.

“So, yes, you have to take it for what it is. If they want to be the champions of Africa, (Nigeria) probably have a point to prove after the last AFCON.”

“So, you have to go there with a lot of ambition, a lot of confidence, but also with a clear plan and this clear plan will certainly also be necessary for the World Cup qualifiers because we are in a precarious situation where we cannot afford to lose points.

“Therefore, maximum concentration and the highest level of performance are required.”

Nigeria’s history at previous AFCON tournaments

Since their first AFCON appearance in 1963, Nigeria has experienced both triumphs and heartbreaks in the competition.

The Super Eagles have lifted the trophy three times in 1980, 1994, and 2013 with each victory marking a golden era in Nigerian football.

Despite their successes, Nigeria has also endured several disappointments as the team has finished as runners-up five times, including in the most recent edition against Ivory Coast, CAF Online reports.

Additionally, unexpected eliminations, such as the 2019 semifinal loss to Algeria and the early exits in 1982 and 2008, have haunted the Super Eagles.

Balogun dismisses retirement claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Leon Balogun has cleared the air over the news of retiring from international football as the former Captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria claimed that the retirement news was false.

Balogun's last appearance for the Super Eagles was in 2022, during their commanding 10-0 win over São Tomé and Príncipe in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

