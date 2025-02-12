The Super Eagles player hailed the country’s defensive performance at the 2024 AFCON in Ivory Coast

Balogun says he is open to an invitation from Eric Chelle and ready to fight for a place ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Rangers coach gives update on the injury status of Balogun after missing four matches in the Scottish Premiership

Leon Balogun has cleared the air over news of retiring from international football.

The former Captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria claimed that the retirement news was false.

Balogun's last appearance for the Super Eagles was in 2022, during their commanding 10-0 win over São Tomé and Príncipe in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

The 36-year-old player made his debut for Nigeria during a friendly against Mexico in 2014.

Leon Balogun tackles Angel Di Maria of Argentina during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group D match. Photo by: Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Balogon expresses readiness for National Recall

The AFCON bronze medallist believes he can make a return to the Super Eagles, admitting the high level of competitiveness in the defence.

The former Wigan Athletic said the Nigerian squad is one of the best teams in Africa and can compete with other European countries with the calibre of players in various clubs.

Balogun recognised that making a return to the Super Eagles won't be straightforward.

Balogun impressed with the performance of Super Eagles

The defender praised the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their performance at the 2024 AFCON in Ivory Coast, where Nigeria finished second place.

Cote d'Ivoire beat Nigeria 2-1 in the final of the 2024 AFCON with the winning goal coming from Sebastian Haller at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

He hailed praised the team's defensive solidity, recognising their remarkable record in the tournament.

"They've been good. I mean, look at the AFCON. I think they conceded the least goals. So, there's not much more to add," Balogun said.

Injury update on Balogun

Rangers head coach Philippe Clement confirmed that the 36-year-old defender will return to training in one week.

The former Queens Park Rangers player was substituted at half-time during Rangers' UEFA Europa League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in January, per The Athletic.

According to Rangers Review, Clement said he doesn't want to force the medical staff into a corner.

The Belgian said welcoming more key players like Balogun will significantly boost Ranger’s look to finish the season strongly.

Will Eric Chelle visit Scotland?

Legit.ng earlier reported that coach Eric Chelle is currently travelling around Europe to visit Super Eagles players based there.

He has already visited players in England and France, and it’s hoped that he will soon visit the Scottish Premiership to check on Nigeria's top players.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng