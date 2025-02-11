Former Edo State governor, Lucky Igbinedion, expresses confidence in Super Eagles' qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria faces a tough challenge after a poor start to the World Cup qualifiers, sitting fifth in Group C

New coach Eric Chelle must implement tactical discipline and smart player selection to turn Nigeria’s fortunes around

Former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, has voiced his strong belief that the Super Eagles will secure victory over Rwanda when both nations clash in Kigali for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

Nigeria is seeking to salvage their chances of picking a World Cup ticket and is condemned to get all three points against Rwanda next month away from home.

The Super Eagles face two must-win games when the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume in March. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

According to FIFA.com, Rwanda occupies the top spot in Group after garnering seven points from their opening four matches, making the game a tricky one for newly appointed Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of this year's Kada Unity Cup at the Etete Sports Complex in Benin City, Chief Igbinedion emphasised the importance of Nigeria's presence at the global tournament.

"As you know, we are very passionate about our Super Eagles. Every right-thinking Nigerian would want our flag hoisted at the 2026 World Cup.

“We have highly talented young players scattered across Europe doing very well in their various clubs. So qualifying for the World Cup shouldn't give us sleepless nights.

“If the NFF and the technical crew know what to do, Rwanda will be an easy team to beat. I have confidence that our boys will do us proud. A World Cup without Nigeria won’t make sense."

Nigeria’s struggles in World Cup qualifiers

Despite high expectations, the Super Eagles have found themselves in a difficult position in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria currently sits fifth in Group C with just three points from four matches, making qualification increasingly difficult.

A series of disappointing results, including a shocking 1-1 draw against Lesotho and another draw against Zimbabwe, has left fans frustrated.

With crucial matches ahead, the pressure is mounting on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Super Eagles’ technical crew to turn things around before it becomes too late.

How Eric Chelle can turn Nigeria’s fortunes around

Newly appointed Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has a tough task ahead as he aims to restore confidence in the team and secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelle must focus on squad selection, ensuring that only in-form and committed players are invited.

Nigeria has a wealth of talent playing in top European leagues, and selecting the right mix of experienced and young players could be the key to success.

With proper planning, motivation, and effective leadership, the Super Eagles can still salvage their World Cup qualification hopes.

NFF warned against imposing players on Chelle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NFF has come under scrutiny over reports suggesting a possible recall of Ahmed Musa to the Super Eagles squad for the crucial matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Musa, who is Nigeria’s most-capped player with 110 appearances and 18 goals, is currently playing in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for Kano Pillars after mutually terminating his contract in Turkey last year.

