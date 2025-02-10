The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to be held later this year into next year in Morocco

2023 finalists Nigeria and Ivory Coast are two of the favourites for the next tournament as well

A former title-winning coach who won it the last time Morocco hosted has named his favourites

A former title-winning coach at the Africa Cup of Nations has named his favourites to win the tournament set to be hosted in Morocco at the end of 2025.

The 2025 tournament is scheduled for December 21 2025 to January 18 2026 across multiple stadiums in the North African country for the 35th edition of Africa's premier competition.

Emerse Fae led Ivory Coast to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations victory on home soil. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

2023 finalists Ivory Coast and Nigeria qualified for the 2025 edition as both countries fight to get their fourth star, after the Elephant pip the Super Eagles at the last edition.

Le Roy names AFCON 2025 favourite

Former AFCON-winning coach Claude Le Roy has named a group of favourite countries he expects to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

“The Atlas Lions have all the means to make a great African Cup. They have a superb team and a quality coach and will be supported by all the Moroccan people. Logically, they are the biggest favourites,” he told Le Site Info.

“Senegal, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Algeria... Egypt is always a formidable opponent in this competition. We must also be careful with South Africa which continues to progress thanks to a very good coach. Cameroon is also one of the competitors who are always difficult to beat.”

As noted by Punch, the French manager won the title the last time Morocco hosted it in 1988, guiding the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to victory over Nigeria.

“For my part, it will bring back many memories. I won the CAN in Morocco and it is a great pleasure for me to return there,” he concluded.

Nigeria have won the most medals in the history of the competition with 16 — three golds, five silvers and eight bronzes and the fans will demand a gold from Eric Chelle this time around.

The former Mali international coached his country to the quarter-final in 2023, narrowly missing out on making the semi-final but lost to Ivory Coast.

Iwobi makes AFCON 2025 promise

Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi promised Nigerians that the Super Eagles will win AFCON 2025 despite earning a tricky Group C draw at the event last month.

The Fulham midfielder who starred for Jose Peseiro’s Super Eagles at the last tournament is optimistic the team will push it further than their last outing.

