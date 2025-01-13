Eric Chelle has been unveiled as the new Super Eagles head coach at a press conference in Abuja today

Chelle delivered his first press conference as the new head coach at an event graced by dignitaries and media

The coach addressed the main topic for which he was hired, which is qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Eric Chelle has delivered his first address as the new Super Eagles head coach after his official unveiling at an event witnessed by football dignitaries and the media in Abuja today.

The Nigerian Football Federation announced to the public on January 7, 2024, that the former Mali national team head coach will take over as the Super Eagles' permanent boss.

Eric Chelle speaking at a press conference before Mali vs Ivory Coast at AFCON 2023. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

At a colourful ceremony, he was officially unveiled to Nigerians today at the Media Conference Room of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The NFF, in an official statement, confirmed that Chelle's primary responsibility is to ensure that Nigeria qualifies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Chelle rates World Cup chances

The Ivorian-born manager quickly recognised the huge task ahead of him and addressed it with utmost priority during his first speech as the national team boss.

“I know the expectations of Nigerians and I will settle down and work diligently with assistants towards the goal of qualifying the Super Eagles to the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” he said at the press conference.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me. I’m so proud to take on this role and coach the most populous Black nation in the world,” he continued.

“Our Super Eagles have the chance to qualify for the World Cup, and I truly believe it. We need to establish better management structures and adopt effective techniques. We must be aggressive and focused.”

He courted a bit of controversy with the Nigerian media and fans when he said Nigeria was his favourite team

“When I was young, Nigeria was my favourite team. I bought the jersey and watched every game,” he said to the amusement of Nigerians.

“During the World Cup in France, I was in Marseille watching the matches. This is the team, my team. I know the expectations of the Nigerian people, and I am ambitious. I want to win. I’m here to make things right.”

The Super Eagles are in a precarious position in the qualifying series. They sit fifth in Group C, scoring three points from four games, having played draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Nigeria lost to Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic 2-1 in June, and that spelled the start of a long time without a permanent manager after Finidi George resigned.

The opening match of the Chelle era will be against the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, the same team which beat the Eagles on the final day of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Chelle meets Augustine Eguavoen

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle met Augustine Eguavoen for the first time today since he was announced as the Super Eagles head coach last Tuesday.

The two met before his unveiling at the media conference room of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja. They exchanged a few words before Chelle took his seat to address Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng