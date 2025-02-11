Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe were on the scoresheet in the intense Manchester City vs Real Madrid cracker

Both European powerhouses faced off in the Champions League round of 16 playoffs, with the first leg staged at the Etihad

Erling Haaland netted a brace for the English team, while Mbappe also extended the UEFA Champions League goal tally

Spanish giants Real Madrid have registered a first-leg victory over Manchester City in their Champions League Round of 16 play-off clash on Tuesday night.

It was a fight-to-finish at the packed Etihad Stadium, but it was the visitors that claimed the crucial away win after coming from behind.

Los Blancos had to do it the hard way as Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 19th minute to put the England champions ahead.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbapper were on the scoresheet during Manchester City vs Real Madrid.

In-form striker Kylian Mbappe restored parity on the hour mark with what seemed like a fluke, but he won't care, Yahoo reports.

With 10 minutes left, City were rewarded with a penalty and Mbappe made no mistake from the spot, putting his side ahead for a second time.

Six minutes later, the visitors were level again, this time courtesy of a sensational finish by Moroccan international Brahim Diaz.

Jude Bellingham struck in the second minute of stoppage-time to ensure victory for the La Liga outfit as it ended; Manchester City 2-3 Real Madrid.

Following Erling Haaland's brace on the night, the Norwegian takes his Champions League goals tally to 49 as he moved into the top 10 all-time scorers chart.

Kylian Mbappe makes it 52 Champions League goals and remains 8th on the log, as per UEFA.

All-time UEFA Champions League top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus) - 140 Lionel Messi (ARG, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain) - 129 Robert Lewandowski (POL, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München, Barcelona) - 103 Karim Benzema (FRA, Lyon, Real Madrid) - 90 Raúl González (ESP, Real Madrid, Schalke) - 7 Thomas Müller (GER, Bayern München) - 56 Ruud van Nistelrooy (NED, PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid) - 56 Kylian Mbappé (FRA, Monaco, Paris, Real Madrid) - 52 Thierry Henry (FRA, Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona) - 50 Erling Haaland (NOR, Salzburg, Dortmund, Manchester City) - 49 Zlatan Ibrahimović (SWE, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United) - 48 Andriy Shevchenko (UKR, Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan, Chelsea) - 48 Mohamed Salah (EGY, Basel, Roma, Liverpool) - 47 Filippo Inzaghi (ITA, Juventus, AC Milan) - 46

