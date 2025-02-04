The January transfer window in the European leagues closed yesterday after 34 days of activities

Clubs took advantage of the situation to reinforce their squad after injuries in the first half of the season

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City spent the most transfer fees after hitting s poor run of form recently

European football clubs can focus on playing again with no distractions after the winter transfer window of the 2024/25 season closed yesterday February 3, 2025.

Clubs took advantage of the window to reinforce their squads for the second half of the season after injury to key players, poor form and other reasons.

Pep Guardiola looks dejected during Manchester City's 5-1 loss to Arsenal. Photo by Alex Pantling.

According to The National, Premier League clubs are the highest spenders, splashing out a combined £370 million, followed by Serie A clubs which spent £183.7mil, followed by the Saudi Pro League clubs which spent £143.5m.

Legit.ng looks at the top five clubs which spent the most transfer fees in January.

Highest spenders in January

1. Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s City struggled this season and many football fans have pinned it on the anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered by talismanic midfielder Rodri during the 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in September.

According to Football 365, City spent £181.6 million this winter on four players – Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, Abdulkodir Khusanov from RC Lens, Vitor Reis from Palmeiras and Nico Gonzalez from FC Porto.

2. Al-Nassr

The Saudi Pro League side spent the biggest fee on one player by signing Jhon Duran from Premier League club Aston Villa for £64 million. Cristiano Ronaldo's team initially negotiated with Bayer Leverkusen for Nigerian striker Victor Boniface but opted to go with the younger option.

3. Rennes

French Ligue 1 club Rennes surprisingly are the third-highest spender this winter. They have splashed £60.6mil on incomings this winter, including Seko Fofana from Saudi Arabia, Lens captain Brice Samba, Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic, Anthony Rouault from Stuttgart and Mousa Tamari from Montpellier.

4. Paris Saint-Germain

PSG were slightly edged by Rennes but they spent all of their winter spending of £59.1mil on one player, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli. The Georgian winger’s arrival helped them send Randal Kolo Muani on loan to Juventus.

5. Al-Ahli

Another Saudi Pro League side on the list after spending £49.2mil on two players. They signed Brazilian winger Galeno from FC Porto and also Matteo Dams from PSV Eindhoven.

6. RB Leipzig - £45.6mil

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers - £41.7mil

8. Brighton and Hove Albion - £40.6mil

9. Como - £40.8mil

10. AC Milan - £40.2mil

Nigerian transfers that failed in January

Legit.ng analysed 5 Nigerian players whose transfers failed in January including Victor Boniface who was poised to join Al-Nassr before the club changed their minds.

Al-Nassr signed Duran instead and he cost more than the Super Eagles forward, because of his age and Aston Villa’s valuation of the Colombian international.

