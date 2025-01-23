Maduka Okoye has found himself enmeshed in a betting scandal, and the goalkeeper risks up to a four-year-ban

Nigerian gaming expert Babajimi Ogunlana has warned FIFA and Udinese of the implications of betting by professional footballers

He emphasised that bookmakers have advanced risk management strategies in place to detect irregularities

Babajimi Ogunlana, former managing director of Betland Gaming, has reacted to the ongoing investigation into Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

If convicted of illegal betting, the Super Eagles and Udinese of Italy goalkeeper could be banned for up to four years.

A famous Italian betting agency, Sisal, detected unusual gaming activities through its algorithms, with allegations of an abnormal amount of bets placed on Okoye receiving a booking during a match, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

The Udinese goalkeeper was shown a red card for time-wasting in the 64th minute of their 2-1 win over Lazio in March 2024, as seen on Sporty Trader.

Prosecutors searched Okoye's home for evidence after it was alleged that a verbal agreement regarding the bet was made at Giordano’s Biffi pizzeria.

If Okoye is found guilty, he could be banned for a minimum of four years. He recently returned from injury.

In his reaction, Babajimi Ogunlana, former managing director of Betland, warned FIFA and Italian club Udinese that football's credibility and integrity must be preserved.

He told Legit.ng:

"The integrity of football is non-negotiable. A scandal like this reminds us that every player, club, and stakeholder must protect the sanctity of the game.

"Regardless of the temptations or pressures, football’s credibility must always come first.

"Betting has revolutionized fan engagement, adding excitement to the game. However, it also opens doors to exploitation. It’s up to governing bodies, betting companies, and clubs to ensure that the passion for football remains pure and isn’t overshadowed by greed or unethical practices."

Implications for Maduka Okoye

On the broader implications of Okoye’s situation, a ban could ruin his professional football career, but Ogunlana emphasised that efforts must be made to safeguard the future of football, adding that it is a wake-up call. He added:

"Maduka Okoye’s situation is a wake-up call for the entire football community. Whether he’s guilty or innocent, this case places emphasis on the urgent need for stricter oversight and better player education.

"Bookmakers have advanced risk management strategies in place to detect irregularities.

"Real-time algorithms flag unusual betting flows, such as a sudden surge in similar bets within minutes or excessive wagers on specific outcomes.

"They also monitor patterns across accounts and identify high-risk matches or leagues prone to manipulation."

Udinese drop Okoye

Legit.ng earlier reported that in the wake of the betting scandal, Italian Serie A outfit Udinese have removed Maduka Okoye from their list of registered players for the 2024/25 season.

The Super Eagles shot-stopper goalie has been replaced by Egil Selvik, a newly signed goalkeeper, in the club’s 25-man squad.

Although the club has not officially commented on the scandal, this coincides with Okoye’s wrist injury, which is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season.

