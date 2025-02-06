The allure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria continues to grow following the recent successes of the team

Several players with ancestral roots tracing to Nigeria have continued to openly declare their desire to don the green and white of the Super Eagles

A newly signed Italian Serie A defender is the latest to reportedly express his desire to represent Nigeria

The Super Eagles team is fast becoming a hotbed of foreign-born players with ancestral roots tracing to Nigeria.

The Nigerian national team is fast being heralded with several players of dual nationality over time.

This trend, however, appears to show no sign of abating, with more and more players continuing to declare their interest in donning the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles.

Amid this wave of interest, the latest player to reportedly voice his desire to represent the Super Eagles is Hellas Verona defender, Daniel Oyegoke.

According to a recent report, the 22-year-old has openly shared his aspiration to play for the Nigerian national team.

Hellas Verona star speaks on representing Nigeria

According to a report from media outlet OwnGoalNigeria, the former Arsenal star has expressed his desire to represent Nigeria over England.

The Hale End academy graduate, who recently completed a move to an Italian Serie A club, was born in England to Nigerian parents. The 22-year-old has represented England at various youth levels, earning 32 caps, but remains eligible to play for Nigeria at senior level.

The report also details that the defender has indicated that it’s only a matter of time before he applies for a switch to the Super Eagles. It further suggests that Oyegke could make the switch sooner than expected, should he be formally approached by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) or current national team coach, Eric Chelle.

This development comes at a crucial time for Coach Chelle, especially considering the Super Eagles manager is currently facing challenges in his central defence. Whether Oyegoke’s paperwork can be completed in time to allow him to switch allegiance ahead of the upcoming international fixtures remains to be seen.

Data from Fotmob highlights that the 22-year-old completed 78% more defensive actions than other defenders in the Scottish league before his transfer to Hellas Verona.

The former Hearts defender is expected to be a valuable addition to Coach Paolo Zanetti’s side as Hellas Verona continues its push for a top-half finish in Serie A.

Chelle handed Lookman boost

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the coach of the Super Eagles, Chelle, has been handed a timely boost ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

Recent reports from the Italian press have detailed the availability of Ademola Lookman for the crunch fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The mercurial attacker had suffered a tendon injury ahead of Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona.

