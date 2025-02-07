Sunday Oliseh says he prefers Alexander Isak over Erling Haaland, citing his intelligence and all-around playstyle

Haaland holds the record for most goals in a single Premier League season with 36

Alexander Isak is regarded as a more complete and versatile striker due to his movement and technical ability

The debate over the best striker in the Premier League continues, with Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak emerging as two of the most talked-about names.

Both players have been in sensational form, leading to constant discussions over who is superior.

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has now weighed in on the debate, offering his expert opinion on the two forwards.

Alexander Isak is being rated by fans as the best striker in the English Premier League presently ahead of Erling Haaland. Photo by Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

This season, both forwards have been among the leading goalscorers in the Premier League as Haaland has netted 19 goals while Isak has scored 17 times, Premier League reports.

Only Mohamed Salah has scored more than both players in the league with the Liverpool forward leading the scorers chat with 21 goals.

Haaland’s achievements in the Premier League

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has set a new record for the most goals in a single Premier League season, netting 36 goals in the 2022/23 campaign and winning the Golden Boot.

His performances helped Manchester City secure a historic treble, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League titles in his debut season.

Haaland’s goal-scoring prowess is unmatched, with his ability to find the back of the net from almost any position. His incredible positioning, strength, and finishing ability make him one of the most feared strikers in the world.

How does Isak compare to Haaland?

Since moving from Real Sociedad in 2022, Isak has showcased his versatility, combining speed, dribbling, and intelligence in the attacking third.

In the 2022/23 season, despite battling injuries, the Newcastle United forward still managed to score 10 goals in 22 league appearances, playing a key role in the Magpies' return to the UEFA Champions League.

In the 2023/24 season, Isak has continued to impress, proving to be Newcastle’s go-to striker with crucial goals in big matches.

What did Sunday Oliseh say?

Sunday Oliseh shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate, emphasising that choosing between Haaland and Isak depends on the style of play a club prefers.

Oliseh’s analysis suggests that while Haaland is a goal-scoring machine, Isak offers more in terms of link-up play, movement, and overall team involvement.

Arsenal captain defends Haaland’s remarks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal and Norway captain Odegaard has reflected on the “stay humble” incident between Haaland and Arteta and defended his compatriots, describing it as in-game adrenaline.

The incident has turned the former Borussia Dortmund striker into a public enemy for Arsenal fans and ahead of the second leg, Odegaard has defended his compatriot.

Arsenal and Manchester City have been embroiled in rivalry over the Premier League title race in the past three seasons filled with lots of interesting and controversial matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng