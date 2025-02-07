Mikel Obi has picked Arsenal legend Thierry Henry over Mohamed Salah as the greatest Premier League player

Henry set the EPL on fire scoring 175 goals and four Golden Boot awards to make him a Premier League legend

Salah’s 178 goals and Premier League title win also put the Egyptian forward in contention for the GOAT debate

Over the years, the Premier League has been graced by some of the greatest footballers in history, and former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has now weighed in on the debate.

When asked to choose the greatest player in Premier League history, Mikel Obi named ex-Arsenal striker Thierry Henry as his top pick.

Mikel Obi has named Thierry Henry as the greatest player to feature in the English Premier League.

Source: Getty Images

Thierry Henry is widely regarded as one of the most dominant forwards to have ever played in the English top flight.

The Frenchman, who played for Arsenal between 1999 and 2007 (with a brief return in 2012), won two Premier League titles and was instrumental in Arsenal’s historic unbeaten 2003-04 campaign.

Henry scored 175 goals and provided 74 assists in 258 Premier League appearances, earning four Golden Boot awards.

His electrifying pace, dribbling skills, and clinical finishing made him one of the most feared strikers in world football.

Mohamed Salah’s Premier League legacy

While Henry set the benchmark for attacking excellence in the Premier League, current Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is rapidly closing in on legendary status.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has been a dominant force, winning multiple Golden Boots and leading Liverpool to a Premier League title in 2019-20.

Salah has recorded 178 goals and 82 assists in the Premier League, surpassing Henry’s goal tally in fewer appearances.

The Egyptian winger has also won multiple league and Champions League titles with Liverpool, cementing his place among the league’s all-time greats.

His consistency, ability to score in crucial moments, and impact on Liverpool’s resurgence make him a strong candidate for the GOAT debate.

What did Mikel Obi say about the EPL GOAT?

Despite Salah’s incredible records, Mikel Obi believes the Liverpool forward has not done enough to surpass Thierry Henry as the greatest player in Premier League history.

The former Chelsea star, who played alongside legends like Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, and John Terry, acknowledged Salah’s brilliance but argued that Henry’s impact and dominance in the early 2000s set him apart.

Mikel Obi’s comments have ignited an intense debate among football fans, with many agreeing with his choice of Henry, while others argue Salah’s consistency and goal-scoring prowess make him the rightful heir to the Premier League GOAT title.

Mikel Obi identifies Chelsea’s mistakes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi is of the opinion that English Premier League club Chelsea made two mistakes during the January transfer window.

The club legend disclosed that the London outfit should have bolstered their squad while the winter transfer window was open.

Chelsea have impressed since the arrival of Enzo Maresca, suffering just two league defeats heading into the Christmas period.

