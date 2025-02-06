The next round of the pulsating 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures is fast on the horizon

The Super Eagles team, led by Eric Chelle, are set to lock horns with the Amavubi of Rwanda and Zimbabwe

The newly appointed manager of the Nigerian team has been handed a timely boost ahead of the crucial fixtures

Things continue to fall into place for Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles coach counts down to his managerial debut with the Nigerian team.

The Franco-Malian tactician, who has been saddled with the herculean responsibility of securing Nigeria’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, slated for the Americas, is set to kick off his reign with a clash against Rwanda.

While World Cup qualification has often been seen as routine for Nigerian football faithful, this campaign presents a far greater challenge. The Super Eagles have yet to secure a single victory in their four qualification fixtures so far, according to data from FotMob.

Chelle's task is made even more daunting by injuries to key players who would have been instrumental to his plans.

However, with just over a month to go before the crucial qualifiers, the Super Eagles boss has received a much-needed boost.

Chelle gets timely Super Eagles boost

According to reports from Italian outlet, Fantamaster, injured Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman is not in a race against time to regain fitness and could be available for selection in approximately 14 days—under the best-case scenario.

In the worst-case scenario, the reigning African Footballer of the Year is expected to return on March 2, 2025, when Atalanta hosts Venezia at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

If his rehabilitation goes according to plan, Lookman could feature in at least three matches before reporting for international duty next month.

This positive update significantly boosts the Super Eagles' chances in the upcoming fixtures, especially considering how integral the Atalanta star has been to Nigeria’s recent successes.

The former RB Leipzig attacker sustained a tendon injury during Atalanta’s final training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona. However, with his recovery progressing ahead of schedule, his return could greatly influence Coach Chelle’s tactical approach for the crucial qualifiers.

Chelle to use special tactics for Super Eagles

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Super Eagles coach, Chelle, is set to employ special tactics as he aims for success with the Nigerian team.

The Franco-Malian tactician is considering a three-player defensive approach for both crucial matches.

The Super Eagles will face off with Rwanda before hosting Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

