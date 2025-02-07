Victor Osimhen has joined Nigerian footballers who continue to promote the country’s food culture on a global scale

The Galatasaray forward has named Amala as his favourite Nigerian dish, citing his Yoruba upbringing in Lagos

The 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner encourages more people to try Amala, a staple in Yoruba cuisine

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is a football sensation and a passionate advocate for Nigerian culture, particularly its food.

Whether it’s music, fashion, or food, the 26-year-old Galatasaray forward never shies away from celebrating his roots.

Victor Osimhen has shared his love for popular Nigerian dish Amala and why he loves it. Photo by MB Media

Osimhen has become a fan favourite since arriving at the Turkish club after netting 17 goals and creating five assists in 22 appearances this season per TransferMarkt, sparking fans to pay keen interest in his personal life.

Recently, when asked about his favorite Nigerian dish, Osimhen excitedly named Amala, a beloved delicacy among the Yoruba people of southwestern Nigeria.

Despite hailing from Esan in Edo State, Osimhen strongly identifies with Yoruba culture due to his upbringing in Olusosun, Lagos State.

What Osimhen said about Amala

During an interview, Osimhen did not hesitate when asked about his favourite national dish of which he declared with pride "Amala."

The 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner explained that while not everyone in Nigeria may appreciate this dish, it remains a treasured meal for the Yoruba people.

“I grew up in a Yorubaland. Not everyone likes it, but we, the Yorubas, really love this dish, and I feel like everyone should try it,” he said.

Osimhen’s love for Amala reflects the deep connection that food has with identity and culture. The dish, made from yam flour and often served with ewedu or gbegiri soup, is a staple in many Yoruba homes and is enjoyed by millions across Nigeria and beyond.

Nigerian cuisine gains global recognition

Food has played a crucial role in the growing global appreciation of Nigerian culture as just as Afrobeats music has taken the world by storm, Nigerian cuisine has also gained international recognition.

Footballers have played a part in this cultural export with German-born Nigerian player Karim Adeyemi once highlighting his love for fufu, drawing international attention to the dish.

Similarly, Alex Iwobi often shares his love for pounded yam, and Bukayo Saka has been seen enjoying semo.

Osimhen’s endorsement of Amala is another testament to the rich diversity of Nigerian cuisine. His statement encourages food lovers worldwide to explore the depth of flavors that Nigerian dishes offer.

