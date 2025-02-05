Victor Osimhen started brightly into his season-long loan at Galatasaray but has attracted heavy criticism lately

Osimhen has been critically analysed by the Turkish media recently with many against his permanent signing

A Turkish commentator recently hit back at Osimhen's critics, telling them to recognise the type of player he is

A Turkish pundit has hit out at the critics of Victor Osimhen and explained that they are failing to recognise the type of player he is, thus having unrealistic expectations.

Osimhen started brightly into his season-long loan move at Galatasaray after joining the club from Napoli after the close of the European summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goalscoring chance against Gaziantep. Photo by Mehmet Akif Parlak.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 22 games in all competitions across the Turkish Super League and UEFA Europa League.

Recently, his performances have dropped and the majority of his goals have come from the penalty spot, which has raised questions, particularly because he misses chances and gets caught offside a lot.

The dip has elicited opinions from fans and the media urging the club not to sign him permanently, particularly because he will cost them €75 million.

Pundit compares Osimhen to Lewandowski

Turkish commentator Abdulkerim Durmaz has hit out at Osimhen’s critics, claiming they are failing to identify his strength and expecting a fish to fly.

He used four players in his analysis to prove what kind of a player the Super Eagles forward is and what not to expect from him.

“Lately I see some criticisms about Osimhen. I read things like you can't kick the ball like that, you can't run like that,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

“Dzeko and Tadic are very technical players but their physique is low. Osimhen is the exact opposite.

“He stands out with his physique and his running. He has extraordinary athleticism. If Osimhen is a star player today, he stands out with this quality. He could even win a gold medal in the 100-meter dash with Nigeria in the Olympics.”

“You can't expect a finisher like Lewandowski from this guy. I said the same thing about En Nesyri. His biggest quality is his headers. You can't watch inside-the-foot goal kicks from such players,” he concluded.

The Nigerian forward has 100% conversion rate from penalties this season, scoring all five he has taken in thr league but converts only 17% of his open play shots.

He has missed 32 big chances in all competitions this season, raising questions over his ability to convert chances even when presented to him on a platter.

Galatasaray’s intention to sign him may not come to fruition as they are unlikely to be capable of financing the deal, which means Osimhen will look elsewhere for his next move.

Napoli rejects Galatasaray's offer

Legit.ng reported that Napoli rejected Galatasaray's €65 million offer which is below the player’s release clause which is €75 million and active in the summer of 2025.

The Italian Serie A club reiterated their stance that even though they want to ship out the former LOSC Lille forward, they will not compromise their asking price.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng