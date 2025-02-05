Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has the football world engrossed with the celebration of his 40th birthday

The current Al Nassr captain is witnessing his special day marked by several tributes from his former clubs

Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid has melted the hearts of fans with their touching tribute to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner

Cristiano Ronaldo's 40th birthday has taken the football world by storm, with fans and pundits alike celebrating the Portuguese superstar’s enduring legacy.

The Al Nassr captain, who turns 40 today, has defined an era in football, amassing records and achievements that only a select few can rival. His milestone celebration has been met with an outpouring of tributes from brands, individuals, and, notably, his former clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 3, 2018. Image: Alberto Pizzoli.

Source: Getty Images

However, while many of these tributes were expected, it was Spanish giants Real Madrid who captured the most attention. Surprisingly, the La Liga champions were among the first to extend their wishes to their former talisman.

Taking to social media, Los Blancos shared:

“🥳 Dear @Cristiano, from Real Madrid, we want to send you a warm congratulations on your 40th birthday. All Madrid fans are proud of your legend and what you represent in our history. Happy day with your family and your dear people.”

This heartfelt gesture has sparked widespread reactions, as it marks the first time Real Madrid has publicly celebrated Ronaldo's birthday since his departure. The timeliness of their tribute has only added to the emotional response from fans.

Fans react as Real Madrid celebrate Ronaldo

@zaMusbeyNe_, taken aback by the precision of the post, commented:

"Real Madrid posted this at exactly 12:00 AM on all their six Twitter accounts 🥹❤️ Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest of all time 🐐."

Similarly caught up in the celebratory frenzy, @Cric_B8 wrote:

"Four UCL trophies with Real Madrid, including a historic three-peat in 2016, 2017, and 2018. None of it would have been possible without the birthday boy @Cristiano 💪."

Another fan, @NarumangoX, paid tribute to the Portuguese icon, stating:

"The greatest footballer to have ever graced this planet."

@HackLifeAjax echoed the sentiment, adding:

"Cristiano Ronaldo will go down in history as the best there ever was."

Meanwhile, @follower_humble was particularly moved by the gesture, sharing:

"What a heartfelt tribute to a true football legend—Madrid’s pride shines through! 🎉"

Ronaldo spent nine unforgettable years at Real Madrid, where he cemented his legacy with 451 goals in 430 appearances, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

Now at Al Nassr, the Portuguese superstar remains quietly focused on an ambitious milestone—reaching 1,000 career goals. His next step toward that historic feat comes in Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fayha.

