The allure of the current Super Eagles of Nigeria team remains one several players have struggled to resist in recent years

Several players in recent years have openly declared their interest in someday donning the green and white of the Super Eagles

A report detailing Tottenham's young forward, Damola Ajayi, who is also keen on representing Nigeria, has surfaced

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Tottenham Hotspur concluded their Europa League group stage campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Swedish side Elfsborg. However, it was the name of youngster Damola Ajayi that appeared to herald the scenes.

The young forward, who came on for a nine-minute cameo for Ange Postecoglou's side, wasted little time to announce himself on the big stage with a goal just three minutes after he was brought on.

Damola Ajayi celebrates during the UEFA Europa League match between Tottenham Hotspur and IF Elfsborg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 30, 2025. Image: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Ajayi’s name has since continued to dominate the spotlight, especially in the aftermath of his brilliant cameo for Spurs.

Among the questions that have been asked in the aftermath of his stellar finish on the night is that of his international allegiance.

The 19-year-old attacker, according to reports, was born in England to Nigerian parents, making him eligible to represent both the Super Eagles and the Three Lions.

Amid growing speculation about his international future, a new report has emerged suggesting that Ajayi may be leaning toward representing Nigeria over England.

Damola open to representing Nigeria over England

According to a report from OwnGoalNigeria, the young forward has previously hinted at his willingness to represent Nigeria.

“I am a Nigerian, so the opportunity to play for Nigeria is one that I would be interested in. But it’s still very early, and it’s good to have the option of choosing between two great footballing nations,” he said.

If Ajayi ultimately chooses Nigeria over the Three Lions, he will join a distinguished list of players, including Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi, who opted to don the Super Eagles’ colours instead of representing England.

Meanwhile, as the young forward continues to consider his international future, former Tottenham midfielder Glenn Hoddle has showered him with praise.

Speaking as captured by BBC, Hoddle highlighted Ajayi’s movement and composure, stating:

“Damola Ajayi combines well with Dane Scarlett. He plays the ball, follows it, runs onto it, and strokes it into the corner.”

The Spurs legend also credited Ajayi and Scarlett for shifting the momentum of the match, adding:

“These two young players have come on and changed the game for Spurs. And look at the players on the sideline—they’re so pleased for the young kid.”

Whether Ajayi will ultimately choose to represent the Super Eagles remains to be seen, but the future of this promising forward is certainly one to watch closely.

Players Chelle could hand a call-up

Legit.ng in another report detailed a list of players whom Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, could hand a call-up to the Nigerian team.

The list features several Nigerian-eligible players currently plying their trade across Europe. In recent years, several players have continued to declare their interest in donning the green and white of the Nigerian team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng