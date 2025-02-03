Cristiano Ronaldo cemented his status as one of the greatest players of all time during his time at Real Madrid

Ronaldo left the club in 2018 and has played for Juventus, and Manchester United and is currently in Saudi Arabia

The Portuguese footballer still keeps up with his former club and has analysed one of their current players

Cristiano Ronaldo has named a current Real Madrid player he would love to play with and explained what he has to offer to that player who is playing an unfamiliar role.

Ronaldo cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time during his time at Real Madrid, winning four UEFA Champions League trophies and four Ballon d'Or's.

Cristiano Ronaldo embraces Kylian Mbappe during France vs Portugal at Euro 2024. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

He left the club in 2018 and joined Italian Serie A giants Juventus and made an impact in his three years at the club before returning for a second spell at Manchester United.

His return to United did not go as planned and his contract was mutually terminated, and he joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr after an explosive interview during which he criticised his former manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo analyses Mbappe at Real Madrid

French star Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid as a free agent at the start of the season and despite scoring goals has not settled fully at the Spanish capital club.

Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on Mbappe, claiming he is played out of position and that he would have taught him how to play as a striker if he was still at the club.

“The forward position makes things a bit complicated for Mbappe because he doesn't know how to play as a forward in my opinion... It's not that he doesn't know how, it's not his position,” he told El Chiringuito, as quoted by Goal.

“If I were at Real Madrid I would teach him to play as a nine. Because I wasn't a striker. I got used to playing as a striker. I used to play on the wing and people forget. Kylian shouldn't be a typical striker. If I were him, I would play more or less like Cristiano Ronaldo plays as a striker.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, despite the criticisms, the 2018 World Cup winner has scored 21 goals and three assists in 33 games in all competitions this season.

Mbappe compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported Kylian Mbappe was compared to Cristiano Ronaldo when he moved to Real Madrid as a free agent from French club Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Former Real Madrid forward Joselu compared the French star to the Portuguese legend, claiming he will write history at the club as he will score important goals.

