Alex Iwobi has been on an impressive run of form with West London outfit Fulham since the start of the season

The versatile Nigerian midfielder, who is experiencing a prolific run, has been involved in 10 goals since the start of the season

The Arsenal academy graduate recently flaunted a N380 million Bentley Bentayga while hanging out with singer Odumodublvck

Alex Iwobi has continued to see his name heralded in the spotlight, especially following his impressive run of form with Premier League club Fulham.

The versatile Nigerian midfielder, who is currently enjoying what can be dubbed the most prolific spell of his illustrious career, is spearheading Marco Silva's side’s charge towards a European place finish.

Alex Iwobi in action during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United FC at Craven Cottage on January 26, 2025. Image: Richard Heathcote.

Source: Getty Images

Iwobi's exceptional performances, which have earned praise from various quarters, show no signs of slowing down as the new year unfolds.

Off the pitch, the midfielder, who has a deep passion for music, has also captivated fans with glimpses into his life beyond football.

The former Everton player recently delighted fans by sharing photos of what appears to be his newly acquired Bentley Bentayga, valued at an estimated N380 million, along with snapshots featuring popular Nigerian artist Odumodublvck.

The images, posted on social media, quickly caught the attention of fans, who wasted no time reacting to the exciting reveal.

Fans react as Iwobi flaunts Bentley Bentayga

Reacting to the post shared by the Nigerian midfielder, @clyne_pablo wrote:

“Looking clean and fresh, my boy 🖤💛”

@Talktodave_33 also quipped:

“That whip 🔥. The drip 😎.”

@Innocen96406224 commented:

“You’re too CLEAR, Alex.”

@Phineasfarai10, focusing on the Fulham star’s attire, posted:

“I like your jacket.”

@OLATUNJIdey4u, trying to outthink the photo, posted:

“Lemme guess, you're on Odumo’s next album 😂😂😂”

@Gentleboykush, admitting to being a huge fan of the former Arsenal star, commented:

“Mr. Iwobi, normally I dey watch your football match, your NO. 1 fan 🌞”

@IdukuMaxwell simply hailed the midfielder:

“Iwobi machine 🖤”

@a_y_dibbo, who appears thrilled by the photos shared, wrote:

“My homie, we lit all through 2025 ⏳🥂”

@RandyChidi, who appeared to be caught up in the frenzy of transfers to the Saudi Professional League, commented:

“Bia, Alex, time to go to Saudi oooo …”

Iwobi, who has been involved in 10 goals so far since the start of the season, according to data courtesy of Fotmob, will now aim to build on his impressive form when Fulham visit St James' Park to lock horns with Newcastle United in Round 24 of the ongoing English Premier League season.

Okocha applauds Iwobi’s form

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Nigeria midfielder, Austin "Jay-Jay" Okocha, expressed delight with the form of Iwobi.

The former Bolton midfielder expressed how pleased he is with the recent upsurge in form his nephew is experiencing at Fulham.

Okocha, who has always been vocal about several matters regarding the Nigerian team, stressed that Iwobi’s good spell at Fulham is particularly notable after he had a torrid time in the colours of the Super Eagles.

Iwobi had resorted to deactivating his Instagram account following a series of backlash from fans of the Super Eagles.

