Galatasaray recently completed the transfer of experienced Spanish striker Álvaro Morata from AC Milan

The former Real Madrid star is largely expected to bolster the Istanbul club's attack, currently led by Victor Osimhen

A former Fenerbahçe manager has lauded the former Atletico Madrid attacker while subtly berating Osimhen

Galatasaray might have just completed the signing of Álvaro Morata from AC Milan, but the forward's name is already making headlines in the Turkish press.

The 32-year-old, who was signed on loan to bolster the attack of the Istanbul outfit, continues to draw comparisons with Victor Osimhen.

Alvaro Morata in action during the Turkish Super Lig match between Gaziantep FK and Galatasaray at Gaziantep Metropolitan Stadium. Image: Mehmet Akif Parlak.

While Osimhen, on his part, has been on an impeccable run of form for Galatasaray, several stakeholders in Turkish football have stressed that the acquisition of Morata may prove to be an even more masterstroke signing compared to the Nigerian forward, who has been involved in 22 goals in as many appearances, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

While many have subtly deemed this comparison of the two strikers unnecessary and far too early, former Fenerbahçe coach Ridvan Dilmen appears to think otherwise. In a recent interview, the 62-year-old detailed why the former Real Madrid star is better than Osimhen, while subtly berating the Nigerian forward.

Ex-Fenerbahçe coach speaks on Morata and Osimhen

Speaking to the media, as captured by Habersarikirmizi, Dilmen drew comparisons between Morata, Harry Kane, and Karim Benzema, emphasising the Spaniard's accomplishments and overall impact on the game.

"Morata is a player on par with Harry Kane and Benzema. We’re talking about a player who has won both the European Championship and the Champions League with his national team," he said.

The Turkish coach further highlighted Morata's clinical finishing, directly comparing him to Osimhen.

"If Victor Osimhen scores five, Álvaro Morata scores 10. It was a big surprise to me. Don't judge Morata only by the goals he scores," Dilmen added.

Dilmen also praised Morata's ability to link up play more effectively than both Osimhen and Michy Batshuayi, stating that the Spaniard brings more to the table than just goals.

"Michy Batshuayi and Victor Osimhen couldn’t make those passes that come from midfield and disrupt the defenders' balance, but Morata can. Galatasaray will probably return to the 3-4-1-2 system with Morata."

Amid this cloud of comparisons, Osimhen, for his part, has welcomed the Spanish forward to the Galatasaray fold, stating that Morata will be an invaluable addition to the team.

Galatasaray pave way for Osimhen’s exit

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray may have paved the way for Osimhen’s exit following the transfer of Morata.

The Istanbul club has been keen on tying the Nigerian striker to a long-term deal. However, his parent club, Napoli, has failed to agree on a fee for his sale.

The former LOSC Lille forward is expected to command a transfer fee in the region of €75 million – a fee that appears to be on the high side for Galatasaray’s hierarchy.

The forward now seems to be nearing an exit from the Istanbul club upon the expiration of his loan spell.

