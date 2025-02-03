Galatasaray recently completed the transfer of veteran Spanish striker, Álvaro Morata, from AC Milan

The transfer of the veteran attacker comes amid the impeccable form of current striker Victor Osimhen

A reason why the Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse completed the transfer of the former Real Madrid star has surfaced

Galatasaray have dominated the headlines in recent days following their surprising transfer move to sign Álvaro Morata.

The Spanish attacker joins the Istanbul outfit after an uneventful six-month stint at Italian Serie A club AC Milan.

While Morata’s attacking quality is undeniable, his signing has raised eyebrows, especially given the impressive form of Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian attacker, who joined Galatasaray on loan in the summer of 2024, has been directly involved in 22 goals for the club so far, according to data from FotMob. He has also been linked with the possibility of extending his stay beyond the duration of his loan spell.

Amid this wave of scepticism surrounding Morata’s arrival, a new report has emerged, shedding light on why Galatasaray decided to complete the transfer.

Why Galatasaray opted to sign Osimhen

According to Turkish journalist, Bülent Timurlenk, as reported by media outlet, Peşindeyiz Galatasaray, the Istanbul club opted to sign the former Real Madrid star as a reliable backup for Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker has shouldered a heavy workload, featuring in nearly all of Galatasaray’s matches, particularly since Mauro Icardi's injury.

“The Galatasaray coaching staff, already concerned about the AZ Alkmaar match where Osimhen was suspended, recognised the risk. If the Nigerian were to suffer even a minor injury, it could significantly derail their championship ambitions.

Do we even need to discuss Morata’s illustrious career? If the Spanish national team’s starting striker agrees to join you during the mid-season transfer window, you’ve struck gold.”

Expanding on the reasoning behind the move, Timurlenk further explained:

“Morata will undoubtedly serve as a vital link between midfield and attack, acting both as a playmaker and a finisher behind Osimhen. His tactical intelligence, coupled with the technical discipline of Spanish football, makes him an asset. If not for a managerial change at AC Milan, he wouldn’t have considered leaving.”

The 32-year-old, expected to bring a wealth of experience to the Istanbul side, could make his debut for the Yellow and Reds in the upcoming Turkish Cup clash against Boluspor.

Galatasaray pave way for Osimhen’s exit

Legit.ng in another report, analysed that Galatasaray may have paved the way for Osimhen's exit following the signing of Morata.

The Istanbul club, which currently has four attackers on its books, will be looking to offload at least one in the summer transfer window.

The most obvious candidate appears to be Osimhen, especially considering the Nigerian striker is expected to command a massive transfer fee for any potential deal.

Napoli reportedly rejected an offer in the region of €65 million for the forward, with the Italian Serie A club holding out for a fee in excess of €75 million.

