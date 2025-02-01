The immediate future of Victor Osimhen has subtly heralded the scene despite the winter transfer window drawing to a close

Galatasaray recently had a bid for the combative Nigerian striker rejected by Italian Serie A outfit Napoli

The Istanbul powerhouse has reportedly agreed to a transfer for former Real Madrid attacker Álvaro Morata after their Osimhen bid was rejected

All appear to point in the direction of Galatasaray preparing for life after Victor Osimhen, especially with the agreement of a transfer for Álvaro Morata from AC Milan.

Having completed Osimhen's acquisition in the late summer of 2024, the Istanbul giants have been eager to make the Nigerian striker's move permanent at the Rams Park Arena.

On numerous occasions, Galatasaray president, Dursun Özbek, has suggested the club is working on a deal to keep Osimhen long-term, with the septuagenarian even admitting in a viral video that the Nigerian forward will spend several years at the club.

True to their word, Galatasaray recently made a bid to sign Osimhen permanently, offering around €65 million to Napoli, according to reports from Corriere dello Sport.

However, Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, reportedly rejected the offer, preferring to wait until the summer transfer window before deciding on Osimhen's future.

This move for the former Real Madrid striker begs the question of whether the Yellow and Reds have subtly made a decision about what could become of Osimhen's future.

Have Galatasaray made a subtle decision on Osimhen's future?

According to reports circulating in the Turkish media, Galatasaray’s decision to sign the veteran Spanish forward subtly signals that either Osimhen or injured strike partner, Mauro Icardi, could be leaving the club in the summer transfer window, as the Istanbul giants cannot afford to maintain three elite strikers on their wage bill.

Given the terms offered to Morata, it seems increasingly likely that Osimhen’s time at Galatasaray will not extend beyond the summer of 2025.

The striker himself has remained tight-lipped about the prospect of staying with the Yellow and Reds beyond his current loan spell.

Whether Galatasaray can find a way to secure Osimhen on a permanent deal remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the likelihood of the forward remaining beyond the summer of 2025 is slim. The signing of Morata—no matter how significant—only complicates the club’s efforts to tie Osimhen to a long-term contract.

Napoli chief slams Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli president, De Laurentiis, was left furious with Osimhen after the striker rejected a winter transfer move to Manchester United.

Reports stated that the English Premier League outfit had shown interest in the 26-year-old, and coach Ruben Amorim was keen on adding him to bolster his attacking ranks. However, Osimhen turned down the move, expressing his contentment with remaining at Galatasaray until the summer.

The Nigerian striker’s decision was said to have angered De Laurentiis, who lashed out with a flurry of words in anger, slamming the attacker for his unwillingness to accept the transfer to the Premier League side.

