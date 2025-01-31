Victor Osimhen scored a late consolation goal for Galatasaray during their 2-1 UEFA Europa League loss to Ajax

Spanish forward Alvaro Morata is linked to the Turkish champions as they continue their search for a new striker

Osimhen spoke about the links after the match and admitted that he missed the injured Mauro Icardi on the pitch

Galatasaray are working to get a new strike partner for Victor Osimhen this January, and the striker has reacted to links to Spanish veteran striker Alvaro Morata.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A side Napoli in the summer after proposed permanent moves to three clubs failed to materialise.

Victor Osimhen runs with the ball after scoring a late goal for Galatasaray in their 2-1 loss to Ajax. Photo by Ben Gal.

He formed a feared strike partnership with Mauro Icardi on arrival at Galatasaray, but the Argentine striker suffered an unfortunate season-ending ACL injury in November.

The Nigerian has played mostly as a lone striker since Icardi's injury and Galatasaray have been working to sign a new partner despite having Michy Batshuayi in the team.

Osimhen speaks on Morata links

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Galatasaray have entered discussions with AC Milan to sign Morata and the striker has already said yes to the transfer.

The discussions between the two clubs are for a loan with an obligation to buy, six months after the forward joined AC Milan from Atletico Madrid.

Osimhen, speaking after scoring Galatasaray's consolation goal in their 2-1 loss to Ajax, he admitted Morata is an experienced player and will be a good addition.

“Morata is a very experienced and important player, of course. We saw the news too. He is an important player who has played in big teams. If the transfer happens, it would be exciting for us. We would like something like this to happen as a team,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

The Turkish champions will play in the Europa League knockout stage playoffs after missing out on finishing top eight despite Osimhen's goal. The striker claimed he misses his injured partner Icardi, whom he claims they feel his absence.

“Of course I miss Icardi, we know how important he is. You feel the absence of such top-level players, but we need to win without him. It won't be for a long time. We need to win and make him proud,” he said.

Osimhen speaks on Europa League format

There have been concerns over the new format of European competitions from fans, but Osimhen claims he doesn't feel any changes to it.

“I didn't feel any change between the new format and the old format, it was the same. That's what I can say individually. We will try to be ready as a team for what comes next,” he said.

Napoli rejects Galatasaray's offer

Legit.ng reported that Napoli rejected Galatasaray's offer for Victor Osimhen's permanent transfer, claiming it was below the player's €75 million release clause.

The Lions upped their initial offer of €42 million to €65mil, yet it was not enough for the Neapolitans, who have been clear that it is the release clause or nothing.

Source: Legit.ng