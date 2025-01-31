Galatasaray are closing in on the signing of experienced forward Alvaro Morata from Italian club AC Milan

The Spanish forward is expected to replace the injured Mauro Icardi as Victor Osimhen's strike partner

A Turkish football expert has drawn a comparison between the two players and aimed a subtle dig at the Nigerian

Victor Osimhen can do no right in the sight of the Turkish media after a football expert in the country turned Galatasaray’s interest in Alvaro Morata into an avenue to aim a dig at the Nigerian.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan in the summer from Napoli and immediately formed a feared striking partnership with Argentine striker Mauro Icardi.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goalscoring chance during Galatasaray's 2-1 loss to Ajax. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan.

Source: Getty Images

The partnership did not last after Icardi suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League match in November.

The Super Eagles star has been playing as a lone striker since then, even with the presence of former Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi, who joined from rivals Fenerbahce in the summer.

Turkish expert aims dig at Osimhen

According to Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray are on the verge of signing Alvaro Morata from AC Milan after the striker gave a greenlight subject to an interclub agreement.

Morata is expected to replace the injured Icardi, provide partnership for Osimhen and possibly be his long-term replacement in case he leaves at the end of the season.

However, a Turkish football expert Emote Ozcan while praising the signing of the former Real Madrid star has aimed digs at the Nigerian forward.

“You have a chance to score more than Osimhen with Morata. He is a very, very good link player. I don't think he will disappoint in Turkey,” he said as quoted by Forza Cimbom.

“A player like this; Since the 2014-15 season, he has played less than 30 matches in the leagues twice. We also know the teams he has played for. The probability of such a player to disappoint on the field here is low.”

Turkish pundit thrilled by Morata

Turkish analyst Ahmed Cakar is excited by the possibility of having paring of Osimhen and Morata for Galatasaray as the club edge closer to signing the Spaniard.

“It doesn't matter that Alvaro Morata is 32 years old. Morata is always Morata,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“Who can say it's bad? They are getting a very good player. He became European Champion with Spain just last summer. He played for Juventus, Real Madrid, Milan, and Atletico Madrid.

“This guy has swallowed Osimhen whole. The team Osimhen played best for is Napoli. So Okan Buruk thinks Osimhen and Morata side by side.”

Osimhen speaks on Morata links

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen spoke on Galatasaray's links to Alvaro Morata after scoring the consolation goal in the 2-1 loss to Ajax in the Europa League.

The Nigerian forward admits he is aware of the striker’s links and is open to the idea of playing with the experienced striker. He also admitted he missed Icardi on the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng