Emmanuel Adebayor Sponsors 2 Young Farmers Looking After His Cows to School

Emmanuel has taken his quest for youth development to a whole new level as he sponsors the education of two young farmers

The Togolese legend, who recently acquired acres of land for his agribusiness, is empowering the next generation

Adebayor remains one of the greatest footballers from Togo and he has returned home tending to his several businesses

Togolese football icon Emmanuel Adebayor has decided to fund the education of two young farmers who have been in charge of his cows.

The Arsenal legend continues to empower the youths in his country, as he branded his initiative, ' SEA Empowering the next generation.

A viral photo shows the superstar in the middle of his farm as he tends to scores of cows.

Emmanuel Adebayor buys acres of land for his agribusiness. Photo: e_adebayor.

He recently acquired acres of land for his agribusiness as he disclosed that his vision is coming to life.

In 2022, Togo First reported that the former Real Madrid forward launched agribusiness incubators for young Togolese.

The project was implemented to create necessary conditions for promoting agricultural entrepreneurship to the youths.

It was gathered that the foundation would train no fewer than 1,050 youths within three years.

Adebayor took his passion for youth development to a whole new level when he enrolled two young farmers in school.

The 40-year-old wrote on Instagram:

"SEA, Empowering the next generation. Meet Hassane and Omarou , young boys looking after my cows on my farm.

"Through my foundation, I’m sponsoring their education while they gain hands-on experience in farming.

"Building a brighter future, one step at a time! #SEAFarm."

When football legends honoured Adebayor

In October 2024, quite a number of African football legends graced the Emmanuel Adebayor Testimonial in Lome.

Nigerian superstars Kanu Nwankwo and Jay Jay Okocha were at the Kegue Stadium in Togo to celebrate the icon.

Other notable superstars at the special event were Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan and Cameroon's Alex Song.

A three-day event was organised to showcase the achievements of the former CAF Player of the Year Award recipient.

Inside Adebayor's SEA Mansion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emmanuel Adebayor will stop at nothing in living a life of luxury, as detailed in his SEA mansion in Accra.

The Togolese icon played for some of Europe's biggest clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

Adebayor made a fortune from his professional football career and he now delves into business and investments.

