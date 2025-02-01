Asher Agbinone has confirmed his readiness to represent the Nigerian national football team at the senior level

The 19-year-old is eligible to play international football for any of three different countries including Congo DRC and England

New Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is already scouting for players ahead of the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers

An exciting winger in the English Premier League has indicated his willingness to represent the Nigerian national football team.

Following the appointment of new manager Eric Chelle, the Super Eagles squad is expected to wear a new look, with new players joining the team.

Action returns to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March and Chelle is already bust scouting for players for the forthcoming fixtures.

Asher Agbinone confirms his willingness to play for Nigeria. Photo: Sebastian Frej.

Nigeria take a trip to Kigali to face the Amavubi of Rwanda in their next game before hosting Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo a week later.

Asher Agbinone confirms Nigeria eligiblity

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace winger Asher Agbinone has emphasised that he is eligible to play for Nigeria, even though he was born in England.

The Palace Academy product, who grew up in Croydon, South London, made his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest in October 2024.

He moved to League One side Gillingham until the end of the season, BBC reports.

The 19-year-old is also eligible to play for the Republic of the Congo through his mother and the Super Eagles through his Nigerian father.

Despite being eligible to play for any of the countries as well as England, his country of birth, Agbinone has yet to make the decision.

Speaking to Palace TV, the forward said:

"South London is a very diverse place. My mom's from Congo, my dad is from Nigeria.

"Whenever someone asks me where I am from, I'll tell them where I am from probably. I can never forget where I am from, it shaped who I am today."

He narrated how he grew up in South London and had to embrace the diverse cultures of different people in the locality.

Joseph Yobo warns Eric Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Joseph Yobo has issued a stern warning to Eric Chelle after AFCON 2025 draws were concluded.

Nigeria play in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania.

Yobo disclosed that a good start is very important, especially the first two matches.

