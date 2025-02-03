Ibrahim Olawoyin received a controversial red card in Rizespor’s 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig

The two-capped Super Eagles star slammed the referee for inconsistency, questioning why similar fouls were ignored

Fenerbahce capitalised on Olawoyin’s sending-off, with Edin Džeko and Youssef En-Nesyri securing the win

Super Eagles star Ibrahim Olawoyin has voiced his frustration over a controversial red card that turned the tide against his team, Rizespor, in their 3-2 loss to Fenerbahce.

The Turkish Super Lig clash, which saw Rizespor take an early 2-0 lead, was marred by contentious and controversial officiating decisions that ultimately benefited Jose Mourinho’s men.

Olawoyin’s dismissal came in the first half additional time following a controversial penalty decision, a moment that significantly weakened Rizespor and allowed Fenerbahce to mount a comeback.

The Nigerian international has since questioned the referee’s decision-making and consistency in applying the rules after several calls against Fenerbahce were left unpunished.

Olawoyin slams referee for unfair sending off

Reacting to the decision, Olawoyin expressed his discontent with his sending-off after the game.

Responding to Lemarcaspors’ post on X (formerly Twitter), the Super Eagles star called the red card “funny” and questioned why similar incidents involving opposition players were not reviewed.

“The red card was a very funny card. I fell on the first card, but it was not a deceptive move. The second yellow card was not a penalty. You give a penalty and a red card, so why don’t you look at [Sofyan] Amrabat’s move then?” Olawoyin remarked.

Olawoyin’s first yellow card was given after the referee deemed his challenge inside the box a foul, leading to a penalty that Edin Džeko converted.

The second came shortly after, reducing Rizespor to ten men and giving Fenerbahce a crucial advantage which they duly made count to secure all three points in the thrilling five-goal encounter.

Fenerbahce takes advantage of red card

With Rizespor down to ten men, Fenerbahce capitalised on the numerical advantage as Džeko scored the equalizer in the 79th minute before Youssef En-Nesyri sealed the victory, completing a dramatic comeback for Mourinho’s side.

Olawoyin’s red card and the subsequent penalty were pivotal moments in the match, and his frustration reflects growing concerns over officiating standards in the Turkish league.

Fenerbahce keeps the title chase alive

Fenerbahce kept their hopes of winning their first Super Lig title for the first time since 2015 alive following the controversial 3-2 victory over Rizespor, beIN Sports reports.

Mourinho’s cut Galatasaray’s lead at the top of the league table to just three points, although they have played one game more than their title rivals.

Fenerbahce moved to up to 51 points after 21 games played while Galatasaray holds first position with 54 points from 20 games played so far.

