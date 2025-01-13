Victor Osimhen has faced heavy criticism following his involvement in Galatasaray's second goal against Basaksehir

The Nigerian international who assisted the first goal seemed to have handled the ball before Yilmaz scored the winner

Legendary Turkish referee and pundit Erman Toroglu seemed unimpressed with Osimhen's antics in the build-up to the goal

Renowned Turkish referee Erman Toroglu has criticised Victor Osimhen following Galatasaray's second goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Basaksehir.

The Nigerian international tormented the opposition defence from start to finish and registered an assist for the opening goal.

Baris Yilmaz opened the scoring for the visitors shortly before halftime, courtesy of a Victor Osimhen assist.

Victor Osimhen has been criticised following Galatasaray's win over Basaksehir. Photo: Seskim Photo.

Basaksehir restored parity in the 53rd minute following an exquisite finish by Krzysztof Piatek, sending the home fans into the wilds.

It took just six minutes for Galatasaray to restore their lead, but it came via of a controversial goal by Yilmaz.

The Yellow and Reds mounted the pressure, and Osimhen appeared to have handled the ball while fighting to gain possession.

Somehow, the ball found its way to Yilmaz, who struck again to complete his brace.

Protesting Basaksehir, players ran towards the referee, demanding that the goal be cancelled, claiming Osimhen handled the ball, Daily Motion reports.

Centre referee Atilla Karaoglan ignored the call, and the goal stood, a decision that has left pundit Erman Toroglu fuming inside the EKOLTV Studios.

The legendary referee said:

"Victor Osimhen plays with a clear hand and steals the ball. This is not a fair goal.

"Osimhen stole football and Galatasaray got 3 points for this theft."

Fenerbahce releases statement

Meanwhile, Super Lig arch-rivals Fenerbahce have branded Galatasaray's win over Basaksehir as 'a disgrace'.

The club called on the Turkish Football Federation to take action against the match referee for awarding the second goal.

It reads via X:

"With unlimited tolerance, another match was played as a gift to those who ignored all the rules for their sake!

"The shameless continue to be protected, looked after, and favoured; Yavuz the thief uses his VAR to suppress the home team!

"In order to end this disgrace that continues without recognizing any opponent, we call on the Turkish Football Federation and all those responsible to prevent the referees from using their instructions."

Meanwhile, Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer, has now made 13 Super Lig appearances, scoring 10 goals and registering 3 assists.

He has been a major subject in the summer transfer window, with Manchester United and Chelsea making efforts to land the striker in January.

Conte laments Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia situation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Napoli manager Antonio Conte is not impressed with the way the Napoli hierarchy handled Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cases.

The pair played a pivotal role in helping the Partenopei clinch the Serie A title in the 2022/23 season under Luciano Spalletti.

Osimhen was forced out of the club last summer after being left out of the first team, and Kvaratskhelia recently handed in his transfer request.

